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9 Chairs You Won’t Believe Are Recliners

By By Chelsea Dolan On

Sit back and relax — here are nine secret recliner chairs that hide their true colours.

TIME OUT

Featuring an adjustable headrest and matching ottoman, this seat is ultracosy, thanks to its faux sheepskin upholstery.

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  1. By Jahn Aamodt for Conform. 33″ w. x 34″ d. x 42″ h.
    $8,690
    |

    Must Societe

HAILEY 523

This manual recliner has gentle rocking functionality, plus convenient charging ports and side pockets.

  1. By Jaymar BB. 293/4 w. x 35″ to 661/4″ d. x 421/2 h.
    $2,279
    |

    Jaymar

JANEK

Cane siding and chocolate-hued leather seating offer a classic yet refined look.

  1. By Four Hands. 301/4 w. x 361/2″ to 64″ d. x 381/4 h.
    $3,389
    |

    Arcadia Modern Home

LEON

A pedestal base, smooth Italian leather and a built-in table combine for a handsome chair with maximum comfort.

  1. 341/4 w. x 403/4 to 59″ d. x 291/2″ h.
    $3,119
    |

    King Living

The slanted walnut frame exudes mid-century elegance.

  1. 29″ w. 37″ to 64″ d. x 39″ h.
    $7,905
    |

    Elte

BRIDGERS

Top-gain leather arms up the comfort of this power recliner on tapered wood legs.

  1. 372/5″ w. x 224/5″ to 374/5″ d. x 334/5″ h.
    $2,699
    |

    Union Lighting Montreal

DURIN POWER

Tufted leather in a cognac shade adds edge to this swivel recliner while the armless design keeps it distinctly minimalist.

  1. 30″ w. x 41″ to 62″ d. x 40″ h.
    $2,499
    |

    Urban Barn

PALMER

This model mirrors traditional recliner yet feels modern with its compact silhouette.

  1. 35″ w. x 37″ to 63″ d. x 40″ h.
    $1,499
    |

    Structube

COCO PUSH-BACK

Classic black and white gets an eclectic upgrade with this graphic upholstered print.

  1. 29″ w. x 39″ to 63″ d. x 39″ h.
    $799
    |

    Sofa Land

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By Chelsea Dolan

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