9 Chairs You Won’t Believe Are Recliners
Sit back and relax — here are nine secret recliner chairs that hide their true colours.
TIME OUT
Featuring an adjustable headrest and matching ottoman, this seat is ultracosy, thanks to its faux sheepskin upholstery.
-
By Jahn Aamodt for Conform. 33″ w. x 34″ d. x 42″ h.
$8,690
|
Must Societe
HAILEY 523
This manual recliner has gentle rocking functionality, plus convenient charging ports and side pockets.
-
By Jaymar BB. 293/4 w. x 35″ to 661/4″ d. x 421/2 h.
$2,279
|
Jaymar
JANEK
Cane siding and chocolate-hued leather seating offer a classic yet refined look.
-
By Four Hands. 301/4 w. x 361/2″ to 64″ d. x 381/4 h.
$3,389
|
Arcadia Modern Home
LEON
A pedestal base, smooth Italian leather and a built-in table combine for a handsome chair with maximum comfort.
-
341/4 w. x 403/4 to 59″ d. x 291/2″ h.
$3,119
|
King Living
The slanted walnut frame exudes mid-century elegance.
-
29″ w. 37″ to 64″ d. x 39″ h.
$7,905
|
Elte
BRIDGERS
Top-gain leather arms up the comfort of this power recliner on tapered wood legs.
-
372/5″ w. x 224/5″ to 374/5″ d. x 334/5″ h.
$2,699
|
Union Lighting Montreal
DURIN POWER
Tufted leather in a cognac shade adds edge to this swivel recliner while the armless design keeps it distinctly minimalist.
-
30″ w. x 41″ to 62″ d. x 40″ h.
$2,499
|
Urban Barn
PALMER
This model mirrors traditional recliner yet feels modern with its compact silhouette.
-
35″ w. x 37″ to 63″ d. x 40″ h.
$1,499
|
Structube
COCO PUSH-BACK
Classic black and white gets an eclectic upgrade with this graphic upholstered print.
-
29″ w. x 39″ to 63″ d. x 39″ h.
$799
|
Sofa Land