9 Chairs You Won’t Believe Are Recliners

Sit back and relax — here are nine secret recliner chairs that hide their true colours.





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TIME OUT

Featuring an adjustable headrest and matching ottoman, this seat is ultracosy, thanks to its faux sheepskin upholstery.

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By Jahn Aamodt for Conform. 33″ w. x 34″ d. x 42″ h.

$8,690

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Must Societe







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HAILEY 523

This manual recliner has gentle rocking functionality, plus convenient charging ports and side pockets.

By Jaymar BB. 293/4 w. x 35″ to 661/4″ d. x 421/2 h.

$2,279

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Jaymar







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JANEK

Cane siding and chocolate-hued leather seating offer a classic yet refined look.

By Four Hands. 301/4 w. x 361/2″ to 64″ d. x 381/4 h.

$3,389

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Arcadia Modern Home







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LEON

A pedestal base, smooth Italian leather and a built-in table combine for a handsome chair with maximum comfort.

341/4 w. x 403/4 to 59″ d. x 291/2″ h.

$3,119

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King Living







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The slanted walnut frame exudes mid-century elegance.

29″ w. 37″ to 64″ d. x 39″ h.

$7,905

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Elte







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BRIDGERS

Top-gain leather arms up the comfort of this power recliner on tapered wood legs.

372/5″ w. x 224/5″ to 374/5″ d. x 334/5″ h.

$2,699

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Union Lighting Montreal







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DURIN POWER

Tufted leather in a cognac shade adds edge to this swivel recliner while the armless design keeps it distinctly minimalist.

30″ w. x 41″ to 62″ d. x 40″ h.

$2,499

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Urban Barn







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PALMER

This model mirrors traditional recliner yet feels modern with its compact silhouette.

35″ w. x 37″ to 63″ d. x 40″ h.

$1,499

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Structube







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COCO PUSH-BACK

Classic black and white gets an eclectic upgrade with this graphic upholstered print.