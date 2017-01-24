Make This Winter Cozy With Recipes From ScandiKitchen’s Fika & Hygge

ScandiKitchen: Fika & Hygge is more than a cookbook — it’s a guide to making the most of winter, one warm and crumbly baked good at a time. Written by Brontë and Jonas Aurell, the owners of London’s West End bakery and grocery shop ScandiKitchen, their cookbook aims to spread the Scandinavian concepts of fika and hygge past their hometown borders. Fika, translating to “a cup of coffee and something sweet to eat” and hygge, which means “a state of content coziness,” are at the heart of each of the book’s 60 authentic Scandinavian recipes. With Northern European classics like Norwegian Apple Cake and Swedish Scones, the book also offers dreamy pictures and tips on how to embrace the concepts of fika and hygge in your life.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try!

Birthday Buns

Raspberry Squares

Lemon Moon Cake