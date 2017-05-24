Try 3 Canadian Recipes From The Cookbook Feast

In honor of Canada’s 150th birthday coming up on July 1, we’re sharing recipes from across our great country. Feast: Recipes & Stories From A Canadian Road Trip chronicles the adventures of two friends over a five-month road trip across Canada. In this part-cookbook, part-travelogue, Lindsay and Dana have brought together stories, photographs and more than 100 regional recipes, as well as a foreword by chef Lynn Crawford.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try:

Eggs Galiano (Baked Eggs)

Giant Lobster Roll

Tarte Au Sucre (Sugar Pie)