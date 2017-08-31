Get 3 Recipes From Celebrity Chef Lynn Crawford’s New Cookbook

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Lynn Crawford is back with her most beautiful book yet. Farm To Chef features recipes organized by season, helping home cooks make delicious dishes using market-fresh ingredients. More than 140 recipes are sure to inspire you to don your chef’s apron.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try:

Pear And Blue Cheese Salad With Tamarind Vinaigrette

Spaghetti With Olive Oil, Garlic, Chili And Lemon

Harvest Apple Pie