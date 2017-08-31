Feature-2up-lynncrawford

Get 3 Recipes From Celebrity Chef Lynn Crawford’s New Cookbook

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Lynn Crawford is back with her most beautiful book yet. Farm To Chef features recipes organized by season, helping home cooks make delicious dishes using market-fresh ingredients. More than 140 recipes are sure to inspire you to don your chef’s apron.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try:

salad

Pear And Blue Cheese Salad With Tamarind Vinaigrette

spaghetti

Spaghetti With Olive Oil, Garlic, Chili And Lemon

pie

Harvest Apple Pie

0 ratings
Advertisement


Author:
Kristen Eppich
Source:
Excerpted from Farm to Chef: Cooking Through the Seasons. Copyright © 2017 by Lynn Crawford. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Tags: