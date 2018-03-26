These Nordic Treat Recipes Are Perfect For Easter Brunch

As much a treat for the eyes as it is for the taste buds, Bakeland brings the beauty of nature to your dessert plate. Inspired by the changing seasons, the cookbook celebrates the flavors and colors of spring, summer, fall and winter. Marit Hovland, the Norwegian baker and photographer behind the popular Instagram account Borrow My Eyes, shares her secrets for creating eye-catching desserts with decorations you likely already have in your pantry.

We’re sharing three spring-inspired recipes from the cookbook, along with decorating instructions below!

Sesame-Ginger Buns With Lemon Icing

Pipe out dots of green icing on parchment paper. Make some dots big, others small. These will be the centers of the flowers. Sprinkle the dots with superfine granulated sugar while they’re still wet. The sugar will stick and provide texture. When the dots have dried, put them in a strainer and shake to remove excess sugar. Print this star pattern template and use it to help you draw stars onto a piece of paper. This will help you make all the petals the same size and position them correctly. Place a sheet of parchment paper over your drawings. You can tape it to the table so it doesn’t shift. Place a green icing dot in the middle of each pattern. Pipe out yellow icing dots all around. You can place the opening of the piping bag on the thick line and pipe until the dot meets up with the thin lines on either side. Then you’ll know the petal is big enough and that there’s room for 5 petals of the same size. Wait for a few minutes before you pipe out the petals next to each other. Then continue until all are done. Leave the flowers to rest overnight. The drying time depends on the moisture in the icing and the temperature in the room. When the flowers have dried, remove them from the parchment paper. They can be kept for several months in an airtight container.

Cardamom Macarons With Blueberries And Cream Cheese

Print this blue anemone pattern template. Cut out the flowers. Halve a potato. With a sewing pin, fasten a paper flower to each half. Use a sharp knife to cut away the potato around the flower. Remove the paper and pins. Mix a few drops of food coloring with some water. Paint the color onto the potato flower with a brush. Gently press the potato against the macaron shell. Make as many flowers as you like on each shell. If you press the potato several times without adding more color, you’ll get varying shades of blue in the flowers. Dip a brush in a little icing sugar and tap it gently in the middle of each flower to make pistils.

Apricot Coconut Chocolate Cake