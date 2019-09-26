Tartine cookbook

Kick-Start Your Fall Baking With The New Cookbook, Tartine, A Classic Revised

From one of the world’s most acclaimed bakery restaurants, this revised edition — by Tartine founders Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson — includes 68 fresh recipes, like melt-in-your-mouth Savory Scones stuffed with bacon, chives and Gruyère cheese and gooey Pecan Diamonds that are equally sweet and salty. It’s a must for the baker on your list (it’s never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts)!

Scroll down to discover three comforting recipes to whip up when the temperatures drop.

Tartine cookbook savory scones

Savory Scones

Tartine cookbook pecan diamonds and sweet tart dough

Pecan Diamonds

Tartine cookbook cranberry upside down cake

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

