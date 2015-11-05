10 Best Hors d’Oeuvres For Holiday Parties

When hosting a holiday party for friends, family and loved ones, satisfy their taste buds with our delicious hors d’oeuvres that are guaranteed crowd-pleasers. Plan on being a guest this year? Bring one of these flavorful appetizers with you when making your holiday party rounds.

Crunchy Chili Chicken Wings
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas
Spiced Devils On Horseback
Arctic Char Gravlax With Horseradish Cream
Winter Caprese Bites
Quinoa-Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Crudités And Sweet Pea Hummus
Chicken Yakitori
Spring Lamb Chops With Fresh Mint Sauce
Charcuterie & Cheese Board
Crunchy Chili Chicken Wings

Crisp, juicy, salty and sweet, these wings are a new take on a pub favorite.

Get the recipe here.

Michael Alberstat
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home December 2012
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

Crisp tortilla chips are layered with silky avocado, lime-kissed shrimp and cool cilantro.

Get the recipe here.

Michael Alberstat
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home December 2012
Spiced Devils On Horseback

Indian-spiced almonds make for a crunchy twist on this beloved bite.

Get the recipe here.

Michael Alberstat
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home December 2012
Arctic Char Gravlax With Horseradish Cream

Silky cured fish, cool cucumbers, rustic rye and horseradish-spiked sour cream prime the palate during cocktail hour.

Get the recipe here.

Angus Fergusson
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home November 2012
Winter Caprese Bites

A sweet oven-dried tomato plays the foil to creamy mozzarella, while a gently bitter endive spear lends its juicy crunch.

Get the recipe here.

Angus Fergusson
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2013
Quinoa-Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Perfumed with herbs and packed with Parmigiano, a quinoa stuffing gives this classic hors d’oeuvre a new edge.

Get the recipe here.

Angus Fergusson
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2013
Crudités And Sweet Pea Hummus

A lighter alternative to the Middle Eastern staple, this verdant dip is scooped up with crunchy raw veggies.

Get the recipe here.

Donna Griffith
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home August 2014
Chicken Yakitori

The traditional izakaya dish of grilled chicken with dipping sauce launched this delicious dish.

Get the recipe here.

John Cullen
John Cullen
Source:
House & Home January 2011
Spring Lamb Chops With Fresh Mint Sauce

Quickly grilled lamb chops get a refreshing lift from fragrant homemade mint sauce.

Get the recipe here.

Chris Tubbs
Chris Tubbs
Source:
House & Home May 2011
Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Guests will feel instantly welcome when met with a platter of pre-dinner bites. Include a variety of meats with varying spice levels, and put the focus on locally produced cheeses and charcuterie.

Find more party-ready hors d’oeuvres recipes here.

Virginia Macdonald
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2010
Amanda Stines
