10 Best Hors d’Oeuvres For Holiday Parties
When hosting a holiday party for friends, family and loved ones, satisfy their taste buds with our delicious hors d’oeuvres that are guaranteed crowd-pleasers. Plan on being a guest this year? Bring one of these flavorful appetizers with you when making your holiday party rounds.
Crisp tortilla chips are layered with silky avocado, lime-kissed shrimp and cool cilantro.
Get the recipe here.
Silky cured fish, cool cucumbers, rustic rye and horseradish-spiked sour cream prime the palate during cocktail hour.
Get the recipe here.
A sweet oven-dried tomato plays the foil to creamy mozzarella, while a gently bitter endive spear lends its juicy crunch.
Get the recipe here.
Perfumed with herbs and packed with Parmigiano, a quinoa stuffing gives this classic hors d’oeuvre a new edge.
Get the recipe here.
A lighter alternative to the Middle Eastern staple, this verdant dip is scooped up with crunchy raw veggies.
Get the recipe here.
The traditional izakaya dish of grilled chicken with dipping sauce launched this delicious dish.
Get the recipe here.
Quickly grilled lamb chops get a refreshing lift from fragrant homemade mint sauce.
Get the recipe here.
Guests will feel instantly welcome when met with a platter of pre-dinner bites. Include a variety of meats with varying spice levels, and put the focus on locally produced cheeses and charcuterie.
Find more party-ready hors d’oeuvres recipes here.
August 10, 2017 at 4:11 am, ig said:
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.