Bedrooms
20 Cottage Bedrooms With Breezy Style
Author: Talia Hart and Wendy Jacob
Published on June 8, 2026
A cottage bedroom is a magical place to unwind, wake up and enjoy a rejuvenating weekend away. These experts understood the assignment, designing country chic rooms that are breezy enough to invite a good night’s rest and, in some cases — practical enough to sleep multiple guests. Take a look back at some of our favorite bedrooms from rustic
cottages, luxe lakehouses and seaside summer homes.
At Sarah Richardson’s Georgian Bay cottage, the curvy headboard in the principal bedroom has a Kit Kemp feel with a Sarah Richardson spin. The oak leaf–print fabric is called Matisse Leaf, a nod to one of Sarah’s favorite artists.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Sarah Richardson
Sarah upholstered the guest room headboard with kantha quilts and also used them as drapery panels to separate the sleeping area from a hallway.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Sarah Richardson
“They’re sort of like suites at the Four Seasons,” says an owner with a laugh about the
cottage bedrooms at his Muskoka cotage. “Each has its own bathroom, sitting area, fireplace, and a spot to make coffee. A wire and twisted leaf cord accent table has rustic cottage charm in this guest room.
Photographer: Robin Stubbert
Designer: Steve Jarrett (architectural design)/Christopher Spraggett (design)
The guest room over the garage has a hand-knotted, patterned rug and a bed frame custom designed by The Summerhouse Group. The leather-covered bench adds comfort without being fussy.
Photographer: Robin Stubbert
Designer: Steve Jarrett (architectural design)/Christopher Spraggett (design)
This principal bedroom’s sliding doors face the water. “One of my dreams for the cottage was to lie in bed at night and hear the ocean,” says the homeowner.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: O/C Architecture (architecture)/Denise Ashmore (design)
The bunk bed in the kids’ room is made of white oak like the floors, so it blends in seamlessly.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: O/C Architecture (architecture)/Denise Ashmore (design)
Sheer drapes, a reproduction George Nelson Bubble pendant and simple, monochromatic linens create a cosy vibe in the guest room.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: O/C Architecture (architecture)/Denise Ashmore (design)
This cottage guest bedroom is ideal for kids; sconces allow for bedtime reading and ottomans with built-in storage stash toys.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Foreshew Design Associates (architecture)/Brittaney Elgner, Olly + Em (design)
Low-profile chaises longues for reading and relaxing don’t detract from the lake views in the serene principal bedroom.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Foreshew Design Associates (architecture)/Brittaney Elgner, Olly + Em (design)
“We love to host family from out of town,” says designer Parris McKenna of her cottage bunkie. “Our goal was to give guests their own space where they could feel completely comfortable. Above the queen-size bed in the second bedroom is a bunk that younger guests always enjoy.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna Design
A bright blue bedroom in this
luxe lakehouse wows with a custom arched headboard and chiselled oak platform bed that are backed by a wall mural and flanked by walnut nightstands with brass tops. The light sculptures are by Doug Johnston and the rug is a 1950s Swedish flatweave by Rakel Carlander.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Katherine Newman Design (architecture and interior design)
For her Lake Whatcom cottage, this homeowner knew she wanted an aesthetic that was relaxed and modern. “She likes neutral, inviting spaces that have texture and warm finishes so that the interiors don’t pull focus from the views outside. We tried our best to reflect the natural setting in the interior design,” says designer Lisa Moody.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Source: House & Home
Designer: Architecture: Jim Aalders; design: Lisa Moody
Wood reeding details appear throughout this breezy cottage. “It’s a major design element,” says the homeowner. In the kids’ bunk room, the stairs lift up to reveal hidden storage for suitcases and extra bedding.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Source: House & Home
Designer: Architecture: Jim Aalders; design: Lisa Moody
White breezy linens are brought to life with a mix of pastel-hued throw blankets and pillows, turning this lower level bedroom into an inviting and peaceful guest room.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Source: House & Home
Designer: Architecture: Jim Aalders; design: Lisa Moody
In a
lakehouse designed by Lynda Reeves Design Studio, original wood panelling is a wonderful backdrop for rich blue bedding and drapes in the guestroom. “It’s a pretty house, so one of the goals was to bring a mix of classic country prints, graphic modern elements and artisanal accents to each room,” says Lynda.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home
Designer: Lynda Reeves Design Studio, Architecture by Paul Roth Architect
A trio of twin beds gives a “Madeline” feel to another guest bedroom, which is sophisticated enough for adult guests.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home
Designer: Lynda Reeves Design Studio, Architecture by Paul Roth Architect
The owners of this
guest cottage designed by Blanc Marine Interieurs were drawn to neutral palettes, the warmth of wood, and classic, timeless design. The serene, lake-facing principal bedroom has vintage furniture, breezy linens and even a private balcony.
Photographer: Photographie Intérieur Co.
Source: House & Home
Designer: Mélanie Cherrier and Laurence Pons Lavigne, Blanc Marine Interieurs
The guest bedroom feels like a calming retreat with twin metal bed frames layered with neutral bedding.
Photographer: Photographie Intérieur Co.
Source: House & Home
Designer: Mélanie Cherrier and Laurence Pons Lavigne, Blanc Marine Interieurs
For this Muskoka guesthouse, the simple and minimalist bedroom features shiplap walls and muted tones to draw the eye outside.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Architecture and landscape architecture, Robert Packman; design, Clarisa Llaneza; builder, Mike McCabe, Foxpoint Construction.
This cottage bedroom is clean-lined,
fresh and airy, thanks to white walls, white oak and floor-to-ceiling windows. “I focus on neutral, earthy fabrics with lots of texture to bring the outside in, so you’re figuratively living in the woods,” says designer Jaime Drohan.
Photographer: Michael Clifford
Source: House & Home
Designer: Jaime Drohan
A
Prince Edward County home is both a breath of fresh air and a welcome retreat. Beachy texture in the principal bedroom comes by way of a woven wall light and a rattan headboard from Ikea’s Tom Dixon collaboration. “I spent a lot of time considering proportions and finishes in Belinda’s home,” says designer Jennifer Ferreira. “I wanted to find the right balance of organic textures and simple forms to create a feeling of serenity and calm.”
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home
Designer: Interior: Jennifer Ferreira; Design-Build: Structural Anomaly
The guest bedroom has simple furnishings with sunny yellow throws and accent pillows that bring instant cheer to the space.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home
Designer: Interior: Jennifer Ferreira; Design-Build: Structural Anomaly
In this cottage boathouse, designer Anne Hepfer chose wire-brushed white oak flooring and painted pine board-and-batten for the walls, as seen in the modern, nautical bedroom.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Source: House & Home
Designer: Anne Hepfer
Designer Jean Stéphane Beauchamp brought a mix of oak and pops of blue into this
Laurentians chalet, inspired by the nearby Lac-Supérieur. The kids’ bedroom features a bunk bed with blue bedding and the iconic HBC stripes blanket.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Source: House & Home
Designer: Jean Stéphane Beauchamp
This upstairs loft of this
charming barn, belonging to designer Emily Griffin on her family’s property in the Kawarthas, can easily sleep up to 10 people, which is perfect for the ultimate cottage slumber party. Kids often head up there to watch movies or stage pillow fights.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Source: House & Home
Designer: Emily Griffin