Shop: Inside Ginger’s Newest Showroom

For nearly 70 years, Ginger’s has been the destination for plumbing fittings in Toronto. Originally a tiny boutique in Yorkville founded by Ginger Eisen in 1961, the successful shop offered a range of high-quality, stylish and unique bathroom and kitchen fixtures. In the early 1990s, the retailer was acquired by Elte and opened in Toronto’s Castlefield Design District. Ginger’s now has a new home on the second floor of the Elte showroom at 80 Ronald Ave. Scroll down for a look inside!

The light-filled, 11,000-square-foot space was designed by award-winning Burdifilek, a Toronto design firm known for its clean, modern aesthetic, seen here in black-framed glass panels, blond wood floors and crisp white display areas. Photographer: Courtesy of Ginger's Brothers Jamie (left) and Andrew Metrick are chief product officers for Elte and Ginger’s, respectively. Photographer: Courtesy of Ginger's “We’re thrilled to offer the Elte customer all things home under one roof,” says Andrew. Ginger’s carries dozens of plumbing and hardware brands, including Dornbracht, Gessi and Samuel Heath, to name just a few. Photographer: Courtesy of Ginger's The chic showroom also hosts Waterworks, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Elte’s partnership with the brand. Photographer: Courtesy of Ginger's Don’t miss Waterworks’ recently released Finot collection. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favourite bathroom products! Photographer: Courtesy of Ginger's Products: Studio vanity with Studio basin, from $149 (sold seperately, excluding faucet). Studio vanity with Studio basin, from $149 (sold seperately, excluding faucet). Elte Products: Long cashmere robe in Toffee Heather, $749. Long cashmere robe in Toffee Heather, $749. Elte Products: Super Pile towels in Orchid by Abyss & Habiedecor, from $36 each. Super Pile towels in Orchid by Abyss & Habiedecor, from $36 each. Elte Products: Oak stool, $419. Oak stool, $419. Elte Products: Sync Pull-down faucet in Polished Chrome by Dornbracht, $2,129. Sync Pull-down faucet in Polished Chrome by Dornbracht, $2,129. Elte Products: Liquid soap by Christian Tortu, $43, Liquid soap by Christian Tortu, $43, Elte ; Candle by Christian Tortu, $95, Elte