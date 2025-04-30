Parris McKenna Updates A Toronto Semi With Textural Touches, Sensuous Curves And A Serene Palette

Tamara and Dan Staines’ 2,200-square-foot semi in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood was showing its age, especially in the kitchen, where a five-layer sandwich of asbestos tile and hardwood flooring had accumulated in the 112 years since the house was built. After living here for more than a decade while raising their two children, Evelyn and Graydon, the couple finally felt ready to renovate.

As fans of the Max show, Selena + Chef, they were inspired by Selena Gomez’s painted brick cook nook. “We loved the idea of the cook nook, and it allows for perfect ventilation,” says Tamara. And so began their kitchen renovation.

An admirer of Parris McKenna’s work, Tamara hired the designer for what would end up becoming a full gut renovation. “Their home wasn’t very functional for family life,” says Parris. “There was no powder room, and the kitchen was poorly laid out. My goal was to equip this house for the next 20 years.”

The year-long reno wrapped in 2024 and included creating a main-floor powder room and a principal ensuite upstairs. Parris had custom millwork installed, brought in a new staircase and added a floor-to-ceiling window in the kitchen. The home is now an organic, serene and timeless space, with unexpected hits of colour and pattern. Take a look at this incredible Toronto semi makeover below.