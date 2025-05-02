Decorating & Design

Inside A Dreamy Decorative Kitchen By Sabrina Albanese

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on May 2, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Consider this kitchen in North York, Ont., the equivalent of a profiterole — it’s full of rich flavours and textures, luscious gleaming surfaces and buttery finishes. The French dessert reference is apt: the owners dreamed of a kitchen with fabulous European style.

Designer Sabrina Albanese riffed on that idea when she tackled the reno. “Because the owners wanted that trad, old French look, I gravitated toward a Parisian brasserie aesthetic,” says Sabrina.

She also gathered inspiration from her travels. A curved, brass-framed cabinet inspired by a Milanese espresso shop was created to take the place of traditional uppers. “While researching elements of brasseries, I noticed a lot of metal,” she says. “My goal was to find a way to make it feel warm in this kind of space.”

The owners are over the moon with their new space. “It was a bespoke project, customized to the family — the beauty is in the details.” Take a look inside the Parisian brasserie-inspired kitchen below.

brasserie-inspired kitchen

The heavily veined Calacatta Viola full-height backsplash and counters add luxe Euro style. A pale blue Lacanche range brings contrast, and the blue is echoed in the checkered quartz floor tile, counter stools and roman blinds. A Venetian plaster vent hood tops the classic French range for a timeless pairing; mahogany and light oak drawers on either side are also contrasting elements.

brasserie-inspired kitchen

Incorporating the kitchen’s many custom elements took more than a year. A custom mahogany island is full of flourishes like the bronze detailing and kickplate. The space feels decorated, layered and pretty.

brasserie-inspired kitchen

A custom apron sink in soapstone is an elegant alternative to enamel or stainless

brasserie-inspired kitchen

Window frames painted aubergine complement the backsplash and counter.

brasserie-inspired kitchen

A colour drenched pantry acts as a mini prep kitchen, with a sink, dishwasher and undercounter fridge and freezer. “Two people can prepare breakfast: one can make a smoothie in the pantry while the other is at the coffee station,” says Sabrina. The entrance to the pantry is framed with an arch. Grey-green cabinets and a deep green backsplash offer an unexpected pop of colour.

brasserie-inspired kitchen

In the adjacent dining area, arched cabinets flank a TV over the custom buffet. The wall is clad in White Lux quartzite

brasserie-inspired kitchen

The custom mahogany table has flirty fluted legs and a Rosso Levanto Turco marble top trimmed in brass.

brasserie-inspired kitchen

1. Pantry Cabinet Colour, Mizzle (266) Farrow & Ball. 2. Chelsea pendant in Studio Green (93), Farrow & Ball with Heirloom Accents and Clear Glass. Approx. $8,375. The Urban Electric Co. 3. Pull down Kitchen faucet with Button Sprayer in Satin Brass by California Faucets. $2,745. Ginger’s. 4. Linea Mini R espresso machine in White. $7,995. La Marzocco. 5. Dori t-knob in Satin Brass. $58. Myoh.

brasserie-inspired kitchen

6. The Opera barstool in Polished Nickel and Leather Upholstery. From approx. $14,020. Soane Britain7. Antibes roman blind fabric in Bleuet by Pierre Frey. $582/yd. Primavera Interior Furnishings. 8. 44″ Savigny range in Delft Blue by Lacanche. $28,380. The French Barn9. Dori Appliance pull in Satin Brass. $207. Myoh.

Photographer:

Lauren Miller

Designer:

Sabrina Albanese

Up Next

Parris McKenna Updates A Toronto Semi With Textural Touches, Sensuous Curves And A Serene Palette

Related Articles

15+ Ways To Bring Parisian Style Into Your Home

This Circa-1906 Toronto Home Has An Earthy, European-Inspired Kitchen

Step Inside A European-inspired Kitchen In Ontario