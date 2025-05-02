Inside A Dreamy Decorative Kitchen By Sabrina Albanese

Consider this kitchen in North York, Ont., the equivalent of a profiterole — it’s full of rich flavours and textures, luscious gleaming surfaces and buttery finishes. The French dessert reference is apt: the owners dreamed of a kitchen with fabulous European style.

Designer Sabrina Albanese riffed on that idea when she tackled the reno. “Because the owners wanted that trad, old French look, I gravitated toward a Parisian brasserie aesthetic,” says Sabrina.

She also gathered inspiration from her travels. A curved, brass-framed cabinet inspired by a Milanese espresso shop was created to take the place of traditional uppers. “While researching elements of brasseries, I noticed a lot of metal,” she says. “My goal was to find a way to make it feel warm in this kind of space.”

The owners are over the moon with their new space. “It was a bespoke project, customized to the family — the beauty is in the details.” Take a look inside the Parisian brasserie-inspired kitchen below.