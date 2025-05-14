Decorating & Design

This Open-Concept Kitchen Was Made For Cooking And Gathering

Author: Simone Olivero

Published on May 14, 2025

When Allyson, a health-care professional, and Jon, a real-estate agent, bought their north Toronto home in 2020, one thing stood out: the beautiful parkland setting. “I’m from northern Ontario and couldn’t imagine myself living in the city,” says Allyson. “But then Jon found us a house in the woods!” With the property backing onto a large city park and ravine network, bringing the outdoors in became the design brief for the full gut renovation and addition.

The couple’s close friend, the late Alex Vizvary, came up with architectural plans and then, in 2021, the couple hired Adam Mather of Mather Fine Homes for the build and Beth Lowenfeld of Four Blocks South for the interiors. “Allyson and Jon really wanted that connection to nature, so the Canadian Shield became the inspiration for our rich palette of colours and textures,” says Beth. That translated into cabinets painted in Porch Swing by Benjamin Moore, a gorgeous veined Calacatta Monet marble for the backsplash and counters, small touches of satin brass and warm, custom-stained oak shelving. “We wanted to stay close to colours that are inherent in nature and their immediate environment,” says Beth.

On any given day, Allyson and Jon can be found using some part of the kitchen. “Jon works at the island and our 16-month-old is often found crawling between the stools, creating her own obstacle course,” says Allyson with a laugh. A new picture window takes pride of place on the back wall and is where Allyson likes to look out at the verdant setting. “With all the greenery, it just feels like home to me,” she says. Step inside the idyllic Canadian Shield-inspired kitchen below.

In the new layout, the kitchen sits at the heart of the home, so its design became the jumping-off point for the rest of the interiors. “We wanted the look to be clean and contemporary, but with a hit of colour,” says Beth. The soft, sagey blue-green has an earthy feel and establishes the tone for the nature-inspired palette.

Because Allyson and Jon like to cook together, they wanted full-size appliances and a thoughtful configuration so they could move around the kitchen comfortably without bumping into each other. Rounded edges are easier to move around, especially in zones where circulation is tight.

The kitchen includes small details that connect spaces. For example, the arch above the vent hood draws the eye up and nods to other curves found throughout the house. “We went with simple and affordable hardware,” adds Beth.

“It was really important for us to have natural stone,” says Jon of the marble counters and backsplash. “We wanted something that would feel lived-in and get marked up over the years.” Allyson doesn’t mind washing dishes when the chore comes with a view, so Beth positioned the sink in front of the large window overlooking the backyard.

As the design came together, the couple’s focus turned to how they could spend time together in the space. “I’m one of four siblings and Jon is one of three, so we can get up to 25 people at family gatherings,” says Allyson. The house doesn’t have a dedicated dining room, so Beth created an eating nook adjacent to the kitchen with a large banquette. “The space feels cosy when it’s just them, but it can also accommodate a large group,” says Beth.

Next on the list of priorities was storage. “They have a lot of kitchen tools and gadgets,” says Beth of her clients. This meant investing a big chunk of the budget into millwork that went right up to the ceiling and incorporating an elegant, custom-built library ladder to access the top cabinets. There, Allyson stores special-occasion dishes passed down from family. When not in use, the ladder hangs on the wall like a piece of art in an out-of-the-way spot.

Custom-stained oak open shelving offers plenty of space for Allyson to display her collection of ceramics and art. “The kitchen isn’t huge, but we really maximized the height of the room so that every space is usable,” says Beth. “I like to call it small but mighty.”

“I like to collect trinkets and tchotchkes,” says Allyson. “The shelves give me a place to add my quirky and charming touches.” One of Beth’s biggest reno takeaways? “Beautiful things happen when designer and client visions are aligned,” says Beth. “If I was building a kitchen for myself, it would look exactly like this.”

Photographer:

Niamh Barry

Source:

House & Home

Stylist:

Styling by Me & Mo Creative, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener

Designer:

Beth Lowenfeld (interior design), Alex Vizvary (architectural design)

