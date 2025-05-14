This Open-Concept Kitchen Was Made For Cooking And Gathering

When Allyson, a health-care professional, and Jon, a real-estate agent, bought their north Toronto home in 2020, one thing stood out: the beautiful parkland setting. “I’m from northern Ontario and couldn’t imagine myself living in the city,” says Allyson. “But then Jon found us a house in the woods!” With the property backing onto a large city park and ravine network, bringing the outdoors in became the design brief for the full gut renovation and addition.

The couple’s close friend, the late Alex Vizvary, came up with architectural plans and then, in 2021, the couple hired Adam Mather of Mather Fine Homes for the build and Beth Lowenfeld of Four Blocks South for the interiors. “Allyson and Jon really wanted that connection to nature, so the Canadian Shield became the inspiration for our rich palette of colours and textures,” says Beth. That translated into cabinets painted in Porch Swing by Benjamin Moore, a gorgeous veined Calacatta Monet marble for the backsplash and counters, small touches of satin brass and warm, custom-stained oak shelving. “We wanted to stay close to colours that are inherent in nature and their immediate environment,” says Beth.

On any given day, Allyson and Jon can be found using some part of the kitchen. “Jon works at the island and our 16-month-old is often found crawling between the stools, creating her own obstacle course,” says Allyson with a laugh. A new picture window takes pride of place on the back wall and is where Allyson likes to look out at the verdant setting. “With all the greenery, it just feels like home to me,” she says. Step inside the idyllic Canadian Shield-inspired kitchen below.