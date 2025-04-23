This Circa-1906 Toronto Home Has An Earthy, European-Inspired Kitchen

After five years in their circa-1906 home in Toronto, Casey Stratton and her husband, Will, were tired of their dark, cramped kitchen. Casey found herself dreaming of the beautiful places she’d admired on trips to France, and the Georgian Bay cottages she, Will and their two young sons visited each summer. She called up designer Melanie Hay, a close friend, to make her dream for a new kitchen a reality. The design brief? To create a European-style country kitchen with nature-inspired elements and a dose of contemporary flair.

When it comes to design and decorating, inspiration is everywhere. And for this family kitchen redo, Melanie homed in on the gorgeous Eucalyptus Leaf chandelier from Palecek. The brass fixture became the jumping-off point for the entire design and, now, it has pride of place over the island.

“It’s really become the hub of our home,” Casey says of her new European-style kitchen. It’s where she entertains, has nightly dinners with her family and sits down to work.

See how Melanie brought the kitchen to life with a nod to nature below.