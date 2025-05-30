TOM Design Collective Turns A Toronto Kitchen Into An Inviting Family Hub

The ladder is elegant and functional; an apron sink adds a dose of farmhouse style.

H&H: What was on the wish list?

BW: I wanted the island to be the star. I went to culinary school and love to cook, and that meant I needed a large work surface. I also love to entertain, so having comfortable seating was important.

LM: Beth liked the idea of exposed beams, and it was important to have swivel chairs to make socializing with people in the kitchen easy.

TS: I suggested the ladder because Beth and I are both really short! It’s beautiful and practical for reaching high shelves. We also created a butler’s pantry for overflow and her collection of seasonal dishes — she goes all out for holidays.

BW: The butler’s pantry is where we make coffee, and it helps cut down clutter on the kitchen counters.