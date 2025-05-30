Decorating & Design
TOM Design Collective Turns A Toronto Kitchen Into An Inviting Family Hub
Author: Simone Olivero
Published on May 30, 2025
When Beth Watt bought her midtown Toronto home in 2013, she knew she would eventually renovate. The back room’s southern exposure bathed it in beautiful natural light, and she wanted to amplify that warmth by creating an inviting space, including the kitchen, a new
banquette seating area, plus an elegant living room, that would be perfect for cooking, entertaining or for when her two adult kids were home from school abroad. She hired Lindsay Mens, Tommy Smythe and Ashley Ylanko of TOM Design Collective for the project, which features exposed beams, cream cabinets and millwork, plush seating and hits of green and limestone. Learn more about the creative process behind this warm and inviting kitchen transformation and shop the look below.
Cabinets painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee are punctuated by wood elements, which add warmth.
What was the jumping-off point for the kitchen? House & Home:
Beth Watt: I love the organic feel of neutral kitchens with warm wood accents. I wanted something cosy but also bright.
Lindsay Mens: Beth has a beautiful garden, which you have a great view of from this room, so we used the garden’s colours and textures to inspire the design. Pops of green appear in the chair upholstery and banquette fabric, with lots of nods to the backyard colour palette throughout the rooms.
The limestone vent hood has curbed elements to make it feel less heavy.
Designers Tommy Smythe, Lindsay Mens (centre ) and Ashley Ylanko of TOM Design Collective.
How did you know TOM would be right for the job? H&H:
BW: Tommy is a childhood friend — we’ve known each other for years. His whole team is so talented. Every time we met about the project, I loved what they brought to the table.
Tommy Smythe: I’ve been to Beth’s house many times over the years for social occasions and knew she was planning a redo, but Lindsay took on the lion’s share of the design because she has a lot of experience with entertaining at home with kids, friends and family.
The ladder is elegant and functional; an apron sink adds a dose of farmhouse style.
What was on the wish list? H&H:
BW: I wanted the island to be the star. I went to culinary school and love to cook, and that meant I needed a large work surface. I also love to entertain, so having comfortable seating was important.
LM: Beth liked the idea of exposed beams, and it was important to have swivel chairs to make socializing with people in the kitchen easy.
TS: I suggested the ladder because Beth and I are both really short! It’s beautiful and practical for reaching high shelves. We also created a butler’s pantry for overflow and her collection of seasonal dishes — she goes all out for holidays.
BW: The butler’s pantry is where we make coffee, and it helps cut down clutter on the kitchen counters.
The charming butler’s
pantry is packed with open and closed storage.
The banquette was on Beth’s wish list. She enjoys using it for casual meals and hangouts.
How did you create a cosy vibe in such a big space? H&H:
LM: Scale and balance were two things that we constantly had top of mind. It’s one big room, so to balance out the huge limestone hood over the range, we installed heavy bookshelves on the opposite wall to flank the limestone fireplace. Oversized sofas with deep seating are scaled to fit the large room. Everything was very tailored to Beth’s needs. There’s an upholstered chair in the corner right next to the banquette where someone can sit and hang out with her while she cooks.
TS: To create flow, we built different zones for different purposes, whether it be a large family gathering, cooking lessons with the kids or afternoon tea. Grasscloth wraps the entire space to add subtle texture and bring a sense of cohesiveness.
Custom arched built-ins on either side of the living room fireplace balance the heft of the vent hood in the kitchen; the
arches echo the arched entry to the butler’s pantry.
The living room’s swivel armchairs are practical for conversations in the kitchen. New windows were installed to make room for the banquette and increase natural light.
What do you love most about the kitchen? H&H:
LM: The view toward the vent hood with the stools and lanterns is my favourite. I love the mix of textures, from the limestone to the wovens to the white crystal quartz counters and that beautiful wood. Everywhere your eye lands, there’s something delightful but also useful.
BW: It’s hard to pick just one thing because I love it all. The stone counters are so magical in person, the beams add so much warmth, and then there’s the custom banquette. We spend every day in this welcoming space; it’s the gathering spot of the house. Every time I walk into the kitchen, I’m instantly happy!
1. Large Lorford Smoke Bell lantern in Gilded Iron with Clear Glass by Chapman & Myers for Visual Comfort. Available in other finishes. $6,365. Elte. 2 . Moroccan Sea Salt Octagon and Weathered White Bouchon tile bundle by Zio and Sons. $60.91/sq.ft. Clé. 3 . Cabinet colour, Swiss Coffee (OC-45), Benjamin Moore. 4 . Lily pull in Honey Bronze by Top Knobs. From $20. ADH Fine Hardware.
5 . 48″ Dual Fuel Freestanding range by Thermador. Pricing upon request. Tasco Appliances. 6. Georgian Era Bridge Kitchen faucet with Sidespray and Metal Lever Handle in Unlacquered Brass by Perrin & Rowe. $3,221. Robinson Lighting & Bath. 7. Ferris dining chair in Winchester Beige by Four Hands. $849. Arcadia Modern Home. 8. Rutland upholstery fabric in Verdure. Pricing upon request. Cowtan & Tout.
Photographer:
Patrick Biller
Designer:
TOM Design Collective