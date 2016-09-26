Learn Why Cloud White Is H&H’s Most Popular Paint Color
In spite of changing paint trends, there is one hue that’s withstood the test of time: Benjamin Moore’s Cloud White. In fact, it’s House & Home magazine’s most mentioned paint color. This versatile warm-white hue has a soft undertone that’s easy on the eyes and complements any decorating style or color palette. Browse through our gallery and see some stunning spaces that have embraced Cloud White.
DIY: Ornate Door Moldings
HGTV director Tanya Linton painted her formal dining room in Cloud White to lighten the windowless space. The clean color of the walls allowed for bolder furnishings, like a patterned, Moroccan-inspired flat-weave rug. A white mid-century modern sideboard blends effortlessly into the wall and provides necessary storage.
Cloud White keeps this basement laundry room looking fresh and conceals floor-to-ceiling cabinets that store household essentials. Black hexagonal floor tiles and stainless steel washer and dryer units add contrast.
The simple, tailored look of this breakfast nook is flooded with natural light from the back garden. Here, Cloud White walls balance bold furnishings, like the modern, gold-lined pendant.
This foyer is kept bright and airy with Cloud White painted on the walls, stairs, console table, and inside of the door. An antique rug adds a punch of graphic impact and color.
Wall panelling painted in Cloud White adds subtle architectural detail in this basement’s Scandi-inspired sitting area. The panelling plays off the striped rug and offers more character than plain drywall.
Cloud White lends this bathroom a calming palette that’s warmed by panelled wainscoting (in Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace). Thassos tiles blanket an area of the floor in a classic hexagonal mosaic that creates the feel of a rug.
In spite of its simplicity, Cloud White has proven that its one of the most versatile paint colors around. Here, the owners chose to paint only the ceiling and fireplace unit in the crisp shade. The result: breezy country style.
Twin slipcovered armchairs offer a cozy spot to sit and chat in this Cloud White-painted room. Tone-on-tone elements create a serene, welcoming space.
Designer Deb Nelson kept this bathroom’s original sink and clawfoot tub and paired them with Cloud White walls and pops of blue for a clean, airy feel. A vintage rug adds color and a lends the bathroom a decorated feel.
Painting interiors a crisp white will enhance the room’s natural brightness. Here, Cloud White walls pair nicely with the bedroom’s watery blues and greens that are a nod to this cottage’s location on the Georgian Bay.
This bathroom has a spa-like quality thanks to its simple color palette and modern fixtures.
A serene color like Cloud White is great for study or work areas. In this streamlined office, Cloud White is the perfect backdrop to a floating shelf that holds vintage curiosities.
Cloud White pairs well with any style of decor, as evidenced by this Scandi-style cabin in Whistler, B.C. Here, a muted palette lends attention to the cabin’s distinct features, like the warm cedar ceiling.
Crisp white walls and a large skylight keep this narrow stairwell bright throughout the day.
Kelly green carpet is a daring choice, but a classic hue like Cloud White helps tone down the bold color. Crisscross detailing on the mirrored closet doors lend the room a refined feel while an overhead skylight lets plenty of natural light in.
While a darker color might be the go-to choice for messier rooms like a mudroom, the fresh look of this space proves that a lighter color like Cloud White is a viable choice, too.
The pared-back color palette and smooth contours of the oval tub give this bathroom a relaxed, tranquil feel.
In this space, Cloud White walls allow former design editor Margot Austin’s eclectic collection of art and sculptural pieces to stand out.
In smaller spaces, using a simpler color on the walls leaves room for other design elements to take center stage. In design editor Stacey Smithers’ TV room, a polka-dot ottoman and patterned frond drapes are complemented by Cloud White on the walls.
A trio of black stools punctuate this all-white kitchen. Designer Deb Nelson pushed boundaries when creating her own modern kitchen, such as eschewing a backsplash for crisp walls painted in Cloud White.
Pingback: edith labelle sex()