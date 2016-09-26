Learn Why Cloud White Is H & H’s Most Popular Paint Color

In spite of changing paint trends, there is one hue that’s withstood the test of time: Benjamin Moore’s Cloud White. In fact, it’s House & Home magazine’s most mentioned paint color. This versatile warm-white hue has a soft undertone that’s easy on the eyes and complements any decorating style or color palette. Browse through our gallery and see some stunning spaces that have embraced Cloud White.