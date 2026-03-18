Elisia Nanos’ Tips for Creating a Coastal-Style Ensuite Bathroom

When Designer Elisia Nanos of Ivyhouse Design and her husband, Drew, saw this classic East Coast– style home for sale, they had to have it. Located in their existing Victoria neighbourhood, the property was situated right on the water. It had a timeless exterior they loved, but unfortunately, the interiors were stuck in the early 2000s. “The ensuite was dated and needed a revival,” says Elisia. “We wanted to go all in on the details and give it a true traditional look.”

See how Elisa reimagined her coastal-style bathroom below!