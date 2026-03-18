Bathrooms
Elisia Nanos’ Tips for Creating a Coastal-Style Ensuite Bathroom
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on March 18, 2026
When Designer Elisia Nanos of Ivyhouse Design and her husband, Drew, saw this classic East Coast– style home for sale, they had to have it. Located in their existing
Victoria neighbourhood, the property was situated right on the water. It had a timeless exterior they loved, but unfortunately, the interiors were stuck in the early 2000s. “The ensuite was dated and needed a revival,” says Elisia. “We wanted to go all in on the details and give it a true traditional look.”
See how Elisa reimagined her coastal-style bathroom below!
Homeowner and Designer Elisia Nanos
“People talk about the importance of a work triangle in the kitchen; the same concept should apply to a bathroom,” says Elisia. “Can I reach for a towel from the shower? Does the distance between sinks make sense? And ideally, you don’t want the toilet far from the sink.”
From the geometric floor tile to the considered art, Elisia treated this room as a sanctuary rather than a utilitarian space. Even the sight line as you enter is artful: the graceful arched doorway frames a view of the soaker tub and opal pendant. “I wanted it to feel super homey, inviting and warm,” she says. “It’s nice to see something beautiful when entering your
bathroom.”
She added layers of sophistication with classic panelling and crown moulding, and brought in marble counters and tile. For the vanity, she designed a custom piece that looks like an antique dresser, with a warm finish and handmade burnished brass knobs. “We used a furniture base instead of a toekick,” she says. “And Drew and I are quite tall, so we made it higher than a standard vanity.”
The biggest must-have for Drew was a double steam
shower, which proved to be both a splurge and a challenging ask in an older house. Many baseboards had to be ripped out to run new electrical and the enclosure’s ceiling had to be lowered by more than two feet to house the steam system. Elisia had two fans installed — one inside the shower enclosure and one outside the enclosure. “I highly recommend this, especially if you’re putting in marble,” she says. “Removing all the moisture is imperative for preserving the stone.
Despite the shower’s modern functionality, the look is suitably traditional: marble subway tile clads the walls and heritage-style fixtures have a polished nickel finish that will develop a lovely patina over time.
To keep shampoo bottles and other products out of sight, Elisia built a niche inside the shower behind the pony wall. The division brings a cocooning feeling to the tub area.
In lieu of recessed lighting, Elisia layered in a variety of incandescent fixtures. From the 10-foot-high ceiling hangs a large opal pendant, elongated glass sconces flank the vanity mirrors, and the steam shower is lit by a moody wall sconce. “When the steam is on, it looks like there’s a lighthouse in the distance,” says Elisia.
Swapping out the built-in
tub for a standalone model gave the designer extra space next to the vanity. She could have gone the practical route — adding closed storage — but, instead, she installed open shelving for art and objets including a small statue from her great uncle, an art collector. Personal touches continue into the water closet, where a painting by Elisia’s late aunt is set aglow by an art light. “I wanted to showcase pieces that are meaningful to me,” she says.
Water closets are often overlooked, so Elisia took care to outfit hers elegantly. She introduced soft lighting, the same panel moulding used in the main space and statement art painted by her late aunt Lori Fast. “It just makes this tiny space feel special,” she says.
Photographer:
Mary McNeil Knowles