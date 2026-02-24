What’s A Cook Nook? Here Are 10 Great Examples

What’s a cook nook? The idea of a cook nook has roots in historic homes, where kitchens often centered around a chimney. In Colonial times, settlers cooked in open fireplaces, and later, Victorians whipped up their dishes on cast iron ranges set inside existing fireplaces. We can still see examples of this practice today in English kitchens with heritage-style Aga stoves set within brick or stone hearths, sometimes accompanied by niches stacked with firewood. These modern cook nooks are a twist on a traditional style and a way to showcase statement range brands like Lacanche and La Cornue, often accented by convenient niches for spices and cooking oils. Here’s a look at today’s covetable, modern cook nooks.

In this mid-century style home, a panelled cook nook conjures rustic country flair, and inset shelves on either side of the custom niche provide storage. “It’s nice to hide everything away yet have easy access to the things we need,” says the homeowner. “It’s easily one of my favourite parts of the kitchen.” Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan Dramatically veined Calacatta Gold marble appears on the island counter and back wall of the cook nook, while durable quartz is reserved for the exterior surfaces. “Lights illuminate the area, so the Calacatta Gold marble backsplash gets a shining moment at night,” notes designer Tiffany Leigh. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Tiffany Leigh Design Designer Ali Budd carved a seamless cook nook using moody Ijen Blue slabs, which is also applied on walls and counters. The edge of the cook nook is fluted and it frames the stove, with a pot filler as a focal point. Photographer: Doublespace Photograph Designer: Ali Budd In this Quebec farmhouse, a limewash finish gives the cook nook an authentic historic feel, and it frames a creamy Aga cooker, the centrepiece of the kitchen. “This finish makes the house look more antique, and we complemented it with unlacquered brass accents,” says designer Faye Martel. Photographer: Photographie Intérieur Designer: Design, Fay Martel/architecture, Nathalie St-Martin In this renovated Toronto home, designer Montana Burnett (right) applied traditional tiles inside the cook nook, making it a charming addition to homeowner Karen Elia’s kitchen. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Montana Burnett Sleek niches are built into sides of the shallow cook nook for display. The soft plaster finish creates a timeless look. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Montana Burnett In this rental apartment by Calgary designer Nam Dang-Mitchell, silver limestone slabs create a standout cook nook. “That limestone was my design nucleus; everything else revolved around it,” says Nam. A narrow integrated limestone shelf supplies convenient storage for everyday essentials, while thoughtful design touches like the cool metal pot filler make the small kitchen feel luxe. Photographer: Colin Way Designer: Nam Dang-Mitchell A reeded white oak surround frames the quartz backsplash in the cook nook of this Toronto semi — which is an homage to the brick version in the Food Network show, Selena + Chef. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Parris McKenna An artisanal porcelain sconce spotlights a quartz niche, which can serves as a spot for a curated vignette. “We focused on a warm and collected aesthetic,” says designer Parris McKenna. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Parris McKenna In this white kitchen, the cook nook is a sleek affair. A slim warm metal trim embellishes and defines the vent hood, visually separating it from the backsplash, which is book-matched, so the veining aligns for a cohesive look. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Eva Healy The showstopping kitchen in a lakehouse kitchen has a cook nook crafted from heavily veined Calacatta Viola marble, which is also used to line and create shelves in the niche. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Ali Budd In this newly built farmhouse, the cook nook has a charming rustic appeal, thanks to an embedded wood beam over the cooktop. Painting the back of cook nook a different colour helps define it and make it more of a focal point. Photographer: Photographie Intérieure Co. Designer: Blanc Marine Intérieurs