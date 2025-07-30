12 Range Hoods That Are Anything But Basic

This range hood, clad in a composite material, is trimmed in gold banding to give it a jewelry-like effect in this Toronto house. “I loved the idea of adding warm tones and flashes of metallics that delve into the Art Decor era,” says designer Eva Healy. “My client loves the sparkle and glamour of that time. The goals was to add layers of richness, softness and luxury to the space.”

Photographer: Alex Lukey