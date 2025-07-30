Decorating & Design
12 Range Hoods That Are Anything But Basic
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on July 30, 2025
It’s a functional necessity in practically
every kitchen, but range hoods often fall flat when it comes to design with boring, boxy profiles in blah materials. Designers are getting creative with this appliance, transforming it using a variety of materials and shapes from burnished brass to heavily veined marble and reeded wood. Below, see a range of range hoods that make big design statements.
When designing a kitchen for her
sister’s home, designer Olivia Botrie invested in custom millwork. That goes for the custom brass vent hood that has a mellow, burnished appearance and is a rich complement to dark green cabinets.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
A limewash finish on the vent hood gives this
Quebec kitchen an authentically aged look. The curve of the hood arches over the Aga cooker to make it the centrepiece of the kitchen. “This finish makes the house look more antique, and we complemented it with unlacquered brass accents,” explains designer Faye Martel.
Photographer: Photographie Intérieur Co.
Designer: Architecture Nathalie St-Martin/Design Faye Martel
Silver limestone with blue-grey veining clads the range hood in this
Calgary apartment’s kitchen by Nam Dang-Mitchell. “That limestone was my design nucleus; everything else revolved around it,” says Nam. By using the same material on the backsplash and island, it completely disguises the appliance.
Photographer: Colin Way
Designer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
For a classic European look, you can’t beat the pairing of a limestone with classic tiles. In this midtown
Toronto home, a large limestone vent hood has an organic feel and curved elements to make it feel less heavy. “I love the mix of textures, from the limestone to the wovens to the white crystal quartz counter and that beautiful wood,” notes designer Lindsey Mens of TOM Design Collective.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective
A vent hood brings the drama to this
Saskatoon penthouse with a heavily veined stone. Designers Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona requested images of the Calacatta Capri marble used for the hood prior to installation so they could preplan the cuts and placement.
Photographer: Eymeric Widling
Designer: Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona, Atmosphere Interior Design
Designer Kim Lambert designed this curved vent hood with a copper finish, which adds a sexy glimmer to the white oak cabinets and accents the veining in the Tempest Blue quartzite backsplash in this
Toronto kitchen.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Kim Lambert
A reeded white oak range alcove frames the quartz backsplash in this
kitchen’s unique cook nook. The texture makes the nook stand out and the lines draw the eyes up.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
A new vent hood was clad in the same porcelain used for the backsplash and counters, but creates a believable veined stone effect that seamlessly melds together in this
city home.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Chloe Goldberg and Jenna Ruzylo
This custom, fluted vent hood nods to the slim, shaker-style profile of the cabinet doors. Below it, the backsplash’s stacked tile patterns echo the vertical lines for a clean,
contemporary look.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Dart Studio
This range hood, clad in a composite material, is trimmed in gold banding to give it a jewelry-like effect in this
Toronto house. “I loved the idea of adding warm tones and flashes of metallics that delve into the Art Decor era,” says designer Eva Healy. “My client loves the sparkle and glamour of that time. The goals was to add layers of richness, softness and luxury to the space.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Architecture David Small Designs/Design Eva Healy
In this Toronto home, a scalloped range hood has graceful curved lines for an organic, tactile appeal, and the texture adds warmth to the neutral painted cabinetry.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Collective Studio
When the feature of a home is a statement stone, it makes sense to play it up as much as possible so that the detail and variation in tones can be appreciated in large slabs. In this
handsome green kitchen, designer Jonathan Legate chose Avogado quartzite stone to clad the hood, and make it a dramatic focal point worth emphasizing.
Photographer: Janet Kimber
Designer: Jonathan Legate