10 Cosy Kitchens With Luscious Fall Colour

Colourful kitchens have been surging in popularity, with good reason. The effect of a bold, enveloping shade is comforting, invigorating and can even pique appetites. We’ve gathered some of our favourite kitchens in rich colours that reflect fall’s dramatic foliage and fruity tones like plum, cherry and cranberry, plus a range of greens including sage, olive and spruce.

The soft sage on this millwork gives the kitchen an authentic English-country look. “The cabinets are a lovely green that reads like a neutral. The colour has an earthy undertones, so it’s not overpowering,” says designer Tiffany Leigh. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Tiffany Leigh The glossy cranberry millwork gives this townhouse kitchen such a luscious, appetizing appeal. Photographer: Jeff Holt Designer: chused & Co. The smoky, gray-green custom cabinets in this kitchen are as moody as an October sky, and are accented by a rich metallic range hood that gleams like jewelry. “I liked the idea of a dark kitchen that feels warm,” says homeowner Jenna Botrie, whose sister, Olivia, designed the kitchen. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Olivia Botrie, Dart Studio The cabinet colour sets the tone for everything else in this Toronto kitchen. This mushroom grey with sage undertones — Intrigue (1580) by Benjamin Moore — fits the bill, creating a calm envelope with a heritage feel. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery In this kitchen, the earthy green paint highlights the texture and detailing of the vertical tongue-and-groove panelling and Shaker-style cabinet doors. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery In this Toronto Victorian home, brass hardware accents the rich, deep spruce green on the cabinets. Colour-drenching the walls, millwork, range hood and moulding creates a cocooning effect. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Jack Creasy In designer Olivia Botrie’s own kitchen, a soft green helps create a historic feel: the Shaker-style cabinets were inspired by Britain’s deVOL Kitchens. “I fixated on that khaki green early on,” says Olivia, referring to cabinet colour. “I love the look of it with the medium brown floors and the brass.” Photographer: Niamh Botrie Designer: Olivia Botrie, Dart Studio This carriage house kitchen is a stunner. The formerly all-white kitchen millwork and ceiling were painted a rich persimmon to add personality and emphasize the ceiling height. Glass-fronted cabinets are backed with bold patterned wallpaper, “which adds visual interest and creates a feeling of depth,” says designer Susannah Holmberg. Photographer: Ryan McDonald Designer: Susannah Holmberg This kitchen proves that bold colours work — even in a small space. In this Toronto condo, the floor-to-ceiling cabinets are painted a quiet olive that mimics tones found in nature. The colour pairs well with natural materials like the white oak on the island and the wood herringbone floor. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Jacquelyn Clark An evergreen stain revitalizes the kitchen cabinets in this renovated ’80s kitchen. Several shades of dark green were considered and, ultimately, Cushing Green (HC-125) by Benjamin Moore was the winner. Photographer: Mary McNeill-Knowles Designer: Christi Rivard and Jessica Allerton