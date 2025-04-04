Shop: Inside Muti Kitchen & Bath’s Luxe Toronto Showroom

You first knew the name “Muti” from the sleek pre-fab vanities and custom kitchens that launched the brand in 2007 to instant acclaim. Since that time, the company has evolved into a destination for kitchen and bath design that offers the full range of products and services. Just last year, Muti Kitchen & Bath renovated its 12,000-square-foot showroom in Toronto’s Castlefield Design District with a newly designed lounge and display vignettes. You’ll find kitchen and bath fixtures, and accessories from brands such as Kohler, Blanco, House of Rohl and Kallista, plus surfaces from Laminam and hardware from Emtek. Check out Veneto Bath, Muti’s own line of affordable bath fixtures and accessories, and the fully assembled vanities that started it all, which are kept in stock. Meet with one of Muti’s designers to plan your space and talk custom millwork options. As well, Muti offers lighting and accessories. Don’t miss Muti’s additional showroom in Oakville at 550 Speers Road.

Here’s the sleek lounge area in Muti Kitchen & Bath’s renovated Toronto showroom. It’s the brand’s flagship location. Photographer: Stephani Buchman This double vanity with push-to-open fluted drawers is stylish and timeless. Photographer: Stephani Buchman Millwork created by Muti’s in-house design team is the star of this sophisticated kitchen. Photographer: Courtesy of Muti Kitchen & Bath Visit Muti Kitchen & Bath’s Toronto location at 143 Tycos Dr., and shop some of our favourite products below. Photographer: Courtesy of Muti Kitchen & Bath Photographer: Courtesy of Muti Kitchen & Bath Products: Single Sink Bathroom vanity in Walnut by Veneto Bath, $2,105. Single Sink Bathroom vanity in Walnut by Veneto Bath, $2,105. Muti Kitchen & Bath Photographer: Courtesy of Muti Kitchen & Bath Products: Welsh Flush-mount light fixture in Matte White by Eurofase. Welsh Flush-mount light fixture in Matte White by Eurofase. Muti Kitchen & Bath Photographer: Courtesy of Muti Kitchen & Bath Products: Bathroom faucet by Veneto Bath. Bathroom faucet by Veneto Bath. Muti Kitchen & Bath