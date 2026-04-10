An English-Style Kitchen Layered With Colour and Texture

“I love the English aesthetic because it feels so lived in, warm and homey, but it’s also so interesting at the same time,” says designer Emily Wunder. When clients Erin Westhoff and Jared Vandeweghe approached her about renovating their 1890s Queen Anne home in Stratford, Ont., English style was a natural fit. “The aesthetic feels timeless,” she says. To increase the kitchen’s natural light, Emily removed the uppers over the sink and installed a new large window. A glass-paned door framed by sidelights replaced a window and small door to the backyard, and the formerly walled-up staircase (likely built for household staff) was exposed. The staircase to the basement moved to another part of the home to make space for pantry cabinets under the stairs.

Erin travels to England often, so she’s familiar with fabrics and accessories that aren’t as readily available in Canada. “We don’t have the same selection here, so Erin was very open to sourcing things abroad or having them made locally,” says Emily. Pieces like the Dodo Egg lanterns from London designer Beata Heuman are mixed with custom, locally made stools and a ladder. “What makes a space unique and dynamic is layering,” says Emily.

Keep reading for a tour of the kitchen!