Decorating & Design

An English-Style Kitchen Layered With Colour and Texture

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on April 10, 2026

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

“I love the English aesthetic because it feels so lived in, warm and homey, but it’s also so interesting at the same time,” says designer Emily Wunder. When clients Erin Westhoff and Jared Vandeweghe approached her about renovating their 1890s Queen Anne home in Stratford, Ont., English style was a natural fit. “The aesthetic feels timeless,” she says. To increase the kitchen’s natural light, Emily removed the uppers over the sink and installed a new large window. A glass-paned door framed by sidelights replaced a window and small door to the backyard, and the formerly walled-up staircase (likely built for household staff) was exposed. The staircase to the basement moved to another part of the home to make space for pantry cabinets under the stairs.

Erin travels to England often, so she’s familiar with fabrics and accessories that aren’t as readily available in Canada. “We don’t have the same selection here, so Erin was very open to sourcing things abroad or having them made locally,” says Emily. Pieces like the Dodo Egg lanterns from London designer Beata Heuman are mixed with custom, locally made stools and a ladder. “What makes a space unique and dynamic is layering,” says Emily.

Keep reading for a tour of the kitchen!

Designer Emily Wunder

“I like mixing colours and textures — not everything needs to match.” Here, a scenic forest wallpaper full of swirling greens envelops the room, grounded by cabinets painted a mushroom hue. “The kitchen is a beautiful backdrop to the nature outdoors,” says Emily. “I love connecting the two spaces using wallpaper.”

Practicality is also key in this kitchen. The windowsill doubles as a shallow display shelf, a sliding library ladder is anchored by a handsome brass rail to access high cabinets, and brass gallery rails secure dishes on open shelving (also backed in wallpaper). “I’m very inspired by historical designs that are both functional and beautiful,” says Emily. “If you can add detail or something beautiful to make a special vignette in a kitchen, I think that’s important.”

Pepper, the owners’ Bernese mountain dog, waits by the new door leading to the backyard pool. The custom walnut island is unpainted and resembles furniture.

“My favourite part is the range wall. I love the uninterrupted counters and how the windows create a beautiful backdrop,” says Emily. “I would have loved to raise the island off the floor so it looked more like furniture, but it had to house the dishwasher.”

The cream enamel Lacanche range is a showpiece; a deep backsplash is cut in graceful curves.

 

The walls of the formerly sealed-off staircase are now wrapped in charming scenic wallpaper.

The appliance garage is backed with wallpaper.

Key Costs*

  • Cabinets, ladder: $50,000
  • Range: $26,000
  • Door, windows: $24,800
  • Counters, backsplash: $17,500
  • Fridge: $17,000
  • Ceiling fixtues, sconces: $15,000
  • Flooring: $14,000
  • Wallpaper: $12,000
  • Stair runner: $8,900
  • Built-in coffee maker: $8,400
  • Faucets, hardware: $8,311
  • Lanterns: $8,000/pair
  • Wall oven: $3,200
  • Outlets, switches: $3,000
  • Brass ladder rail and clips: $3,000
  • Sink: $1,600

*Pricing is approximate only and excludes construction, installation (unless otherwise noted), plumbing and electrical

Photographer:

Valerie Wilcox

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Thor Dingman (architecture)/Emily Wunder (design)

Up Next

Give Your Home A Flirty Update For Spring With This One Thing

Related Articles

Louise Roe Brings The Charm Of Her Rural Home In England’s Cotswolds To The City

This Rustic Kitchen Will Inspire You To Paint Your Cabinets Green

This Striking Green Kitchen Has A Fresh Take On Traditional Style