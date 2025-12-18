Food Network Canada Chef Andrea Nicholson Gets Her Dream Kitchen

For busy Food Network Canada chef Andrea Nicholson, this colourful kitchen is the equivalent of forest bathing: the bright, restorative space is the perfect spot for spending time with her family. Andrea runs Butchie’s, a bustling barbecue restaurant, and Dish Play, a culinary event space, both in Whitby, Ont. For the design, Andrea and her husband, David Jack, hired designer Orsi Panos, who lives nearby. “I can make decisions within my business, but when it comes to putting a picture on a wall or choosing a colour for my home, I just freeze,” says Andrea, laughing.