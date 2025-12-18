Decorating & Design

Food Network Canada Chef Andrea Nicholson Gets Her Dream Kitchen

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on December 18, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

For busy Food Network Canada chef Andrea Nicholson, this colourful kitchen is the equivalent of forest bathing: the bright, restorative space is the perfect spot for spending time with her family. Andrea runs Butchie’s, a bustling barbecue restaurant, and Dish Play, a culinary event space, both in Whitby, Ont. For the design, Andrea and her husband, David Jack, hired designer Orsi Panos, who lives nearby. “I can make decisions within my business, but when it comes to putting a picture on a wall or choosing a colour for my home, I just freeze,” says Andrea, laughing.

A photo of a fresh, modern kitchen. On the right, a painted green pantry. On the left of the back wall, a metallic range with a range hood covered in blue tile. Beside the range are green cabinets with white countertops below a blue tile backsplash.

Blue zellige tile is eye-catching and durable. Orsi used different tile for the vent hood and had it installed in a brick pattern to create a focal point.

“Andrea’s old kitchen had a small 30-inch range and an impractical layout,” says Orsi. “One of the biggest priorities was bringing in high-end appliances to accommodate all of her cooking needs.” Other standout design elements include the painted-green millwork and zellige tile. “I looked at how Andrea dressed and visited her restaurant to get a feel for her style,” says Orsi. “Andrea and David are fun people and they really love colour; the kitchen design developed from learning about their lives.”

Related: 15+ kitchens with colour to inspire your next makeover

 

A photograph of the fresh, modern kitchen. On the left, green cabinetry with white countertops and a blue tile backsplash. A range is set in the cabinets an a range hood with light blue tiles is above it. On the right, a kitchen island painted blue with white countertops and a sink On the back wall, painted green millwork concealing a pantry.

On the back wall, an appliance garage keeps the counters clear while generous drawers house flatware.

Orsi also addressed a real need for storage with a nine-foot-tall pantry, an appliance garage, pullout spice drawers and ample counter space. Andrea can work comfortably with everything she needs close at hand.

A photograph of the fresh, modern kitchen. A white woman with blonde hair wearing a white shirt leans forward with her elbows on a kitchen island with a white countertop and blue cabinetry. There are two light wood stools at the island. Behind her on the back wall are painted green cabinets that surround a sink area and white countertops with a blue tile backspash.

Andrea Nicholson at the island, where turned legs provide a dash of whimsy.

The chef recommends having patience when you’re renovating — there are often hiccups — and adds that it’s important to trust the pros. “In business or in life, work with people you trust,” she says. “I’m not an interior designer, I’m a chef — I leave it to the experts!” Andrea, David and their 13-year-old son, Elliott, now cook together and eat almost every meal at the charming island.

Photographer:

Valerie Wilcox

Stylist:

Catherine Therrien

Designer:

Orsi Panos

Up Next

Designer Orsi Panos Renovates Her Circa-1855 Heritage Home

Related Articles

Pale Wood Warms Up A Classic Black And White Kitchen

Designer Orsi Panos Renovates Her Circa-1855 Heritage Home

A Bright & Organized Kitchen With Surprising Design Details