Food Network Canada Chef Andrea Nicholson Gets Her Dream Kitchen

Blue zellige tile is eye-catching and durable. Orsi used different tile for the vent hood and had it installed in a brick pattern to create a focal point.

“Andrea’s old kitchen had a small 30-inch range and an impractical layout,” says Orsi. “One of the biggest priorities was bringing in high-end appliances to accommodate all of her cooking needs.” Other standout design elements include the painted-green millwork and zellige tile. “I looked at how Andrea dressed and visited her restaurant to get a feel for her style,” says Orsi. “Andrea and David are fun people and they really love colour; the kitchen design developed from learning about their lives.”

