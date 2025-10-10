Designer Orsi Panos Renovates Her Circa-1855 Heritage Home

Owning a historical home had always been a dream for Whitby, Ont.–based designer Orsi Panos. So, two and a half years ago, when this charming, circa-1855 house hit the market just a six-minute drive from her primary residence, she didn’t hesitate to make an offer.

It wasn’t perfect. The previous renovation had a 1950s feel with linoleum in the kitchen, heavy stucco ceilings, an avocado-hued bathroom and a less-than-functional layout. “It hadn’t been updated in decades, but the exterior had such beautiful English Regency cottage style,” says Orsi.

“I knew there was potential for the inside to match.” She looked to the pocket of heritage homes in the area that all displayed high-quality craftsmanship; her house would be a project to feed the soul and a labour of love to bring it back to its original glory.