Designer Orsi Panos Renovates Her Circa-1855 Heritage Home
Author: Lisa van de Geyn
Published on October 10, 2025
Owning a historical home had always been a dream for Whitby, Ont.–based designer Orsi Panos. So, two and a half years ago, when this charming, circa-1855 house hit the market just a six-minute drive from her primary residence, she didn’t hesitate to make an offer.
It wasn’t perfect. The previous renovation had a 1950s feel with linoleum in the kitchen, heavy stucco ceilings, an avocado-hued bathroom and a less-than-functional layout. “It hadn’t been updated in decades, but the exterior had such beautiful English Regency cottage style,” says Orsi.
“I knew there was potential for the inside to match.” She looked to the pocket of heritage homes in the area that all displayed high-quality craftsmanship; her house would be a project to feed the soul and a labour of love to bring it back to its original glory.
Orsi Panos on the porch of her circa-1855 bungalow.
Built by an Irishman who Orsi learned was one of the original settlers in Whitby, the 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom bungalow has a style that originates from the U.K., but this particular design is specific to Ontario.
The original front door and a pendant that used to be in one of the bathrooms are charming elements.
“These homes are peppered throughout the province,” she says. “They were built by Anglo settlers with large front porches and a front door flanked by big windows. They’re quite symmetrical and have a centre-hall design, which was something I was drawn to.”
The gallery wall features pieces Orsi has been saving for years. “Some are paintings given to me by painters I’ve worked with and, some are by family,” she says.
Determined to bring English style back to the house, she travelled to London to immerse herself in the look, visiting the deVOL Kitchens showroom and design shops in the Belgravia district before embarking on the six-month-long renovation. “My style is more contemporary, but I knew it would be a missed opportunity if I did something modern,” she says.
The original Victorian stone fireplace surround is a standout feature. “It was in rough shape, but it was one of the most beautiful things about the house,” says Orsi.
The living room’s original Victorian stone fireplace surround was cleaned up and now takes centre stage, blemishes included. “One of the things I learned in London is that old homes teach us to embrace imperfections. Even with small cracks or discolouration, a piece can still be beautiful,” she says.
The living room’s custom velvet sofa and antique display cabinet bring warmth. Orsi had the cabinet interior painted white to make the books and objects pop.
The reno involved addressing shortcomings in the floor plan and the lack of storage. “I knocked down the wall between the kitchen and the dining room, completely rearranged the bathroom, worked on the flow and came up with storage in unexpected places,” says Orsi.
Because the house didn’t have bookcases, Orsi added shelves above the door frames in the main hall.
“I wanted to pay homage to the history of the house; studying English decorating and design filled my cup when it came to inspiration,” says the designer.
Orsi knocked down a wall to expand the footprint of the kitchen. Navy blue cabinets create dimension.
Collections are prominent here — copper pots in the kitchen, a gallery wall of treasured paintings in the living room, books styled on high shelves in the hallway, and Orsi’s father’s measuring sticks sit out on the coffee table (he was a teacher who loved to build and create in his spare time).
In the kitchen, a painted, furniture-style island brings colour while the linen wallpaper mural adds subtle drama. “It’s like a forest, but with lots of flowers and tropical plants,” says Orsi.
The antique dresser is a family heirloom that contributes to the heritage vibe in the kitchen.
Two marble-topped bistro tables can be easily moved when guests are seated at the banquette.
For the decorating, Orsi drenched rooms in a moody palette of navy, green and pink. Unpainted walls were treated with pattern, including a wallpaper mural in the kitchen and statement-making tile in the bathroom.
This bedroom is painted in deep blue. Traditional, layered bedding adds to the cottage feel.
Next, she layered in texture with rich fabrics including the green velvet sofa in the living room, and blue and green small, overall prints and florals in the bedrooms.
Orsi used three different styles of porcelain tile in the bathroom. There’s a traditional checkerboard on the floor, a floral on the walls and a solid dark tile above that shows off the height of the ceiling.
The green vanity and wall tile nod to the blues and greens in the living room and bedroom.
In a smaller home like this, it’s important to be creative with flow and storage, but one shouldn’t be afraid of bold moves — Orsi certainly isn’t. “More is more when it comes to adding colour in smaller spaces. It creates a vibe; it’s warm and playful.”
In the second bedroom, Orsi drenched the walls and built-in around the bed in the same pale pink hue to keep the look light.
Orsi’s adult children stay at the house when they’re in town, and Orsi often works here. Someday in the not-too-distant future, she envisions downsizing and moving in full time. “I feel like I’m walking into a dream every time I’m here.”
Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Stylist:
Catherine Therrien