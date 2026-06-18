A Toronto Home Is Reimagined With Upbeat Prints And Colours — Via 17 Vibrant Wallpapers!

As a seasoned Toronto real-estate agent looking for a new home, Alison Ferris wasn’t about to say no to a great one because the floors were orange. She and husband Blair Ferris, an executive recruiter in the mining industry, loved the house — despite the floors. They planned on upgrading the cherry wood flooring to white oak and bought the place. Built 26 years ago, the 5,000-square-foot, two-storey red brick residence is located in Lawrence Park, where traditional houses like theirs dot the treed streets. The Ferrises are part of a lively household that includes son Charlie, daughter Avery, and the family’s Bernedoodle, Tilley, their Pomeranian, Teddy, and their litter trained rabbit, Peter. “He hops on the sofa and hangs out with us in the evenings,” says Alison with a laugh.

After they bought the house, the family lived in it through the pandemic before deciding to renovate in two phases over 15 months. Phase 1 tackled the living room, dining room, bedrooms, office, kids lounge and bathrooms, as well as the foyer and hallways. Phase 2 was another big job that included the kitchen and mudroom. “At one point, we lived in the basement, which had been set up with a working kitchen and dishwasher,” says Alison.

Partway through the project, the couple’s original designer had to step away and Gillian Gillies was hired to continue the reno. “Gillian knew exactly what to do,” says Alison. “Our scope increased, but we were just so excited about everything she brought to the table.”