A Toronto Home Is Reimagined With Upbeat Prints And Colours — Via 17 Vibrant Wallpapers!

As a seasoned Toronto real-estate agent looking for a new home, Alison Ferris wasn’t about to say no to a great one because the floors were orange. She and husband Blair Ferris, an executive recruiter in the mining industry, loved the house — despite the floors. They planned on upgrading the cherry wood flooring to white oak and bought the place. Built 26 years ago, the 5,000-square-foot, two-storey red brick residence is located in Lawrence Park, where traditional houses like theirs dot the treed streets. The Ferrises are part of a lively household that includes son Charlie, daughter Avery, and the family’s Bernedoodle, Tilley, their Pomeranian, Teddy, and their litter trained rabbit, Peter. “He hops on the sofa and hangs out with us in the evenings,” says Alison with a laugh.
After they bought the house, the family lived in it through the pandemic before deciding to renovate in two phases over 15 months. Phase 1 tackled the
living room, dining room, bedrooms, office, kids lounge and bathrooms, as well as the foyer and hallways. Phase 2 was another big job that included the kitchen and mudroom. “At one point, we lived in the basement, which had been set up with a working kitchen and dishwasher,” says Alison.
Partway through the project, the couple’s original designer had to step away and
Gillian Gillies was hired to continue the reno. “Gillian knew exactly what to do,” says Alison. “Our scope increased, but we were just so excited about everything she brought to the table.”
Homeowners Blair and Alison Ferris with Tilley (left)
and Teddy.
A big part of the design brief was to bring in personality, colour and
wallpaper. “I love wallpaper!” adds Alison. “We weren’t afraid to do wild and crazy things to make our home special. We wanted an elevated style, but it also had to be practical.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Gillian Gillies seated with her goldendoodle, Reba.
Alison and Blair had no trouble letting Gillian take creative control. “At the top of their wish list was a massive
mudroom located in the new rear addition, with a spot for backpacks, a pet shower and a large storage closet,” says Gillian, referring to a space designated for jumbo-size household items.
The rear hallway features a Dutch door, which can cordon off the dogs in the mudroom when necessary.
Green is a running thread throughout the home that ties the spaces together, down to the interior doors.
Hooks, cubbies and wipeable vinyl wallpaper are features of the stylish yet practical mudroom.
Gorgeous green tile lines the
pet shower in the mudroom while heated porcelain floors keep the area nice and toasty.
The kitchen island features a waterfall concrete-like counter atop black laminate reminiscent of shou sugi ban, the Japanese technique of charring wood.
Other big changes were destined for the back half of the house. “We spend 80 per cent of our time in the kitchen and family room,” says Alison. The
hardworking kitchen — a lovely mashup of Shaker-style cabinets and skinny pencil tile — has a huge island for Alison, the chef in the family.
An oak plate rack breaks up the bank of painted cabinets and is charmingly at ease with the traditional plaster mouldings designer Gillian added throughout the main floor.
Gillian points out the island’s panel-ready dishwasher, built-in refuse station, double Sub-Zero fridge drawers and pullout storage.
Playful chairs with plump legs are paired with an heirloom table in the
breakfast area. “Blair’s grandparents brought the ancient monastery table back from Europe,” says Alison. “It has an incredible patina and interesting legs.”
The contemporary slate-clad fireplace in the family room has an integrated window seat that the dogs love.
The kitchen flows into a
family room that showcases a brilliant array of patterns and colours: kale green mudcloth wallpaper, animal-print shades, a teal sectional and vivid, botanical-patterned swivel chairs offer a rousing interest. “I find that wallpaper adds a layer of warmth; you feel embraced,” says Gillian, who used a staggering 17 different patterns in the house.
The family room fireplace is clad in honed slate tile. Gillian added a narrow vertical band of flamed slate tile to break up the expansive face.
In the
dining room, the olive green, slate and salmon pink wallpaper creates a warm intimacy.
“A huge round table is great for family dinners,” says Gillian of the dining room.
Alison considers the chic, refined living room a calming space that’s elevated yet approachable. It’s an adult zone, perfect for cocktails.
The living room off the foyer has a completely different vibe with its quiet, elegant furniture. Alison appreciates the duality of the family and living rooms. “I love how the front part of the house is more calming in the
colour range, while the back half is ‘personality central’ with amazing colours and comfort.”
The expansive powder room on the main floor is green and glam. It sports a slab of marble and satin brass accents in the faucet and
shapely mirror frames.
In the
powder room, the deep green marble floating vanity is such a showstopper, it’s a shame it’s behind closed doors. “The powder room is a very generous size; it’s great for a household that loves to entertain,” says Gillian. The designer got the chance to test out the powder room herself last year. “Alison and Blair had a massive party before Christmas with more than 150 people,” she says. Gillian got a kick out of seeing everyone happily mingling in what was once pure renovation chaos. The home’s flow and the way it’s been finessed now work beautifully. “It’s the perfect house,” says Alison. “We’re obsessed with it. I never want to leave!”
New oak floors freshen up the main level; the animal print stair runner and ebony stain of the treads and pickets are grounding.
The wallpaper’s vivid overlapping leaf design animates the couple’s bedroom, where a tufted headboard turns up the plush factor. “We have a forest behind the house and Blair is dialed in to nature, so the wallpaper is a great fit,” says Alison.
Upstairs, Avery’s room is papered in a cheery yellow print while the
principal bedroom’s energetic blue and green botanical pattern reinforces the family’s love of nature. “Gillian picked it because it’s gorgeous,” says Alison. “But also because Blair loves looking out at trees. The ceiling fixture and wallpaper are meant to make it feel like a beautiful tree house.”
Pale blue grasscloth is applied to the doors of the custom closets Gillian designed for the principal bedroom.
Every home needs a low-key spot for a quiet coffee or reading a book, and Gillian delivered in the principal bedroom.
A moss green armoire houses towels and toiletries, and adds character in the marble-laden principal ensuite.
Avery’s bedroom is a tween’s dream, boasting a wavy pink headboard and the cutest marigold-hued wallpaper in a topiary print.
Avery’s bedroom features a closet packed with storage solutions.
1. Live It Up fabric in Lime by Kit Kemp for Christopher Farr Cloth. $1,127/yd. Kravet Canada. 2. Chiang Mai Dragon fabric in Jade by Schumacher. $1,130/yd. Wayfair Canada. 3. Iconic Leopard fabric in Ink. Approx. $235/yd. Schumacher.
4. 82113 Kelly grasscloth. Approx. $1,974/eight yds. (minimum order). Lindsay Cowles. 5. Topiary wallpaper in Marigold by Schumacher x Peg Norriss. $9.19/sq.ft. Wayfair Canada. 6. Flame Sisal wallpaper in Waltz. Pricing upon request. Schumacher. 7. Maria Luisa vinyl wallpaper in Cúrcuma by Coordonné. $365 (roll). NewWall.
8. Liz end table by Arteriors. $2,315. 1stDibs. 9. Large Talia chandelier in Gild by Julie Neill for Visual Comfort. $4,842. Robinson Lighting & Bath. 10. Woodstock tape in Peacock by Schumacher. Approx. $254/yd. Wayfair. 11. Leasowe V.1 flush ceiling fixture in Mulberry. From approx. $4,790. The Urban Electric Co. 12. Millie Wavy upholstered bed frame in Dusty Blush. $1,949. Pottery Barn Teen. 13. Coral One chair in Walnut Finish Legs. $880. Afra Furniture.