How To Make The Perfect Pastry Dough

Food editor Kristen Eppich shares the only pastry dough recipe you’ll ever need.

People tell me all the time that they can’t make pie. Their pastry comes out too tough or too crumbly. They don’t know what type of flour to use, whether butter or shortening is best, or how much water to add. Here’s some good news: I’m sharing the only pastry dough recipe you’ll ever need. This is the by-hand method; you can use your food processor, but your crust won’t be quite as flaky and perfect. Inspired by my Grandma Jeanne’s recipe, this pastry is flaky, flavorful and easy to work with. And there’s no sugar, so it works with sweet or savory pies. Find step-by-step instructions and four scrumptious recipes below.

Step 1 Using this recipe, combine flour and salt in a large bowl. Step 2 Add cubes of cold butter and shortening to flour mix. Step 3 Cut in butter and shortening using a pastry cutter until fat is pea sized. Step 4 Drizzle in ice water while stirring with a fork until water is absorbed and mixture is crumbly. Step 5 Turn out mixture onto counter and gather together. Gently knead 4 or 5 times or until it comes together into a ball. Flatten, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour. Step 6 Roll out onto a floured surface, using a floured rolling pin. Get the full recipe here. Blueberry, Balsamic & Star Anise Pie Blueberries, balsamic vinegar and star anise may seem like unusual companions, but in fact, the flavors meld perfectly into a sweet, rich and luxurious blueberry pie. Get the recipe here. Tomato Goat Cheese Tart With Basil Salad This rustic pie studded with cherry tomatoes is served with a loose basil salad, a nod to pesto. Get the recipe here. Swiss Chard & Roasted Vegetable Galette A galette is a free-form french pie and is a great way to serve a crowd. Roasting the root vegetables adds a wonderful savory kick to this dinner pie. Get the recipe here. Butter Chicken Hand Pies With Cilantro Yogurt Sauce These pies are perfect for a picnic or an on-the-go meal — they’re delicious warm or at room temperature. The yogurt sauce is a cooling raita-inspired contrast to the filling’s warm, layered seasoning. Get the recipe here.