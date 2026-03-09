Decorating & Design
16 Iconic Chairs Still in Production — Plus New Takes
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on March 9, 2026
A classic chair never goes out of style. From Eero Saarinen’s beloved Tulip chair for
Knoll to Marcel Breuer’s iconic Cesca, these modernist designs have stood the test of time. Still in production today, they continue to inspire new interpretations while remaining as relevant in contemporary interiors as ever. Scroll down for modernist chairs still in production today — plus their new interpretations.
C Chair
Introduced in 1947 by Marcel Gascoin, this French postwar chair remains a classic with its walnut frame and cane accents.
For Gubi. 31⅛" h. x 16¼" w. x 20⅞" d. $1,985.
Design Within Reach.
Moulded Plastic
Since its conception in the 1950s, the classic Shell chair has inspired many versions. This one in deep yellow with wood legs is the original Charles and Ray Eames version, still in production.
31½" h. x 17¾" w. x 20⅞" d. From $560.
Herman Miller.
Tulip
This famous 1950s armchair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll pairs an upholstered cushion atop a moulded fibreglass seat shell.
32" h. x 26" w. x 231⁄4" d. From $5,035.
Knoll.
Marcel Breuer’s Cesca
Originally produced by Thonet in 1930, this chair boasts an industrial, chrome-plated steel frame softened with handwoven cane inserts.
In Hardwood Beech for Knoll. 31½" h. x 23½" w. x 23½" d. $1,360.
Hollace Cluny.
1006 Navy
Originally built for submarines in 1944, this recycled aluminum chair goes through a 77-step process to achieve its durable industrial style.
By Wilton C. Dinges for Emeco. 34" h. x 15½" w. x 19½" d. From $1,065.
Haworth.
Series 7
Seventy years later, Arne Jacobsen’s work remains iconic with this glossy veneer shell and tubular steel frame.
In Venetian Red for Fritz Hansen. 32½" h. x 20" w. x 20½" d. $895.
Design Within Reach.
Scarpa 121
Italian designers Afra and Tobia Scarpa’s striking 1965 two-tone chair in contrasting ash wood and saddle leather is still produced by Karakter Copenhagen.
31½" h. x 18½" w. x 21¼" d. $3,167.
Elte.
Wynn
Inspired by the memorable 1930s Parsons chair — it’s one of many versions of the classic design.
31½" h. x 25" w. x 20" d. $250.
Donald Choi Home.
Judith
With blue velvet upholstery and black iron legs, this inexpensive alternative to the 2013 Beetle chair by GamFratesi for Gubi adds a pop of colour to your dining room.
34" h. x 19" w. x 22" d. $109.
Structube.
Ventana
This model takes inspiration from Hans Wegner’s 1949 Wishbone chair with an open elm frame and natural woven seat.
By Moe’s Home Collection. 31" h. x 19½" w. x 16½" d. $859/set of 2.
Union Lighting Montreal.
Bille
This Eames-inspired walnut chair has mid-century modern vibes and is a nod to the 1947 original, with its curvy silhouette and flared legs.
30½" h. x 18" w. x 18½" d. $169.
Must Société.
Briette
With the sculptural appeal of Verner Panton’s 1965 S-chair, this version has a frame wrapped in brown faux leather.
In Sierra Saddle by Four Hands. 34½" h. x 20½" w. x 24¾" d. $1,159.
Arcadia Modern Home
.
Jerusha
If you covet Eero Saarinen’s shapely side chair from 1948, this version offers a similar vibe with a stylish cutout and brass-capped legs.
In Estrella Forest. 32" h. x 20½" w. x 23" d. $379.
Urban Barn.
Elbow
Hans Wegner’s 1956 design inspired this modern interpretation of the same name, made with a faux leather cushion and solid ash frame.
By Elite Living. 30" h. x 19" w. x 18" d. $449.
Tuck Studio.
Louis Ghost
This cool polycarbonate chair is designer Philippe Starck’s early 2000s ode to the classic Louis XV chair.
For Kartell. 363/5" h. x 211/5" w. x 213/5" d. $703.
Maison Corbeil.
Tuscany Oak
Recalling Pierre Jeanneret’s 1950s design for Chandigarh, this solid oak chair has a cushioned seat and cane backrest.
33" h. x 23" w. x 22" d. $485.
Canapy Furniture.
