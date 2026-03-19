Homeowners Jaybe and Darlene Allanson waited 20 years to renovate their mid-century home in Burnaby, B.C., and they weren’t about to hold back. “When they renovated it themselves in 2004, they played it safe,” says Meaghan Jones of Studio Hemma. “My clients are charismatic, joyful people who want to express themselves. Functionality and colour were the top priorities.”

Step inside the new mid-century modern kitchen below!