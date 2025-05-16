New & Now: 6 Trendy Mid-Century Modern Home Accents

Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From geometric placemats to whimsical wallpaper, these mid-century modern accents will add a hit of style and dimension to your spaces. Shop the collection of new and noteworthy design finds below.

1. Playing Favourites Gold-toned Playing Squirrels wallpaper features a whimsical woodland pattern. Products: In Dulce. 24" w. x 32' l. $310/roll. In Dulce. 24" w. x 32' l. $310/roll. Walls of Ivy 2. Modern Geometry In bold colours with a graphic motif, Embroidered Patchwork placemats in linen are inspired by the Bauhaus movement. Products: In Red, Camel, Blue and Green. 18" l. x 15" w. $373/set of 4. In Red, Camel, Blue and Green. 18" l. x 15" w. $373/set of 4. Misette 3. On Cloud Nine The Pedestal Cloud vase is handmade by Vancouver ceramicist Cindy Richmond with a matte white glaze and high-gloss accents. Products: 7½" h. x 6¼" diam. $450. 7½" h. x 6¼" diam. $450. Provide 4. Just Add Water With its curved, golden handle, the auburn metal Traditional watering can is a fun take on the classic. Products: By Allen + Roth. 12¼" h. x 15¼" w. x 7¼" d. $25. By Allen + Roth. 12¼" h. x 15¼" w. x 7¼" d. $25. Rona 5. Sip in Style Each cheerful Tjärlek glass has a wide, 10-ounce bowl and colourful stem. Available in four hues. Products: By Hanna Grann Dalrot. 6" h. $30/set of 4. By Hanna Grann Dalrot. 6" h. $30/set of 4. Ikea 6. Room to Grow Crafted from black galvanized steel and slatted teak kiri wood, the Botanical divider planter is set on wheels and has integrated LED lighting. Products: 23½" h. x 59" w. x 12½" d. $999. 23½" h. x 59" w. x 12½" d. $999. Jardin de Ville