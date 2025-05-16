Decorating & Design

New & Now: 6 Trendy Mid-Century Modern Home Accents

Author: Raiyana Malik

Published on May 16, 2025

Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From geometric placemats to whimsical wallpaper, these mid-century modern accents will add a hit of style and dimension to your spaces. Shop the collection of new and noteworthy design finds below.

mid-century modern accents

1. Playing Favourites

Gold-toned Playing Squirrels wallpaper features a whimsical woodland pattern.

Products: In Dulce. 24" w. x 32' l. $310/roll. Walls of Ivy
mid-century modern accents

2. Modern Geometry

In bold colours with a graphic motif, Embroidered Patchwork placemats in linen are inspired by the Bauhaus movement.

Products: In Red, Camel, Blue and Green. 18" l. x 15" w. $373/set of 4. Misette
mid-century modern accents

3. On Cloud Nine

The Pedestal Cloud vase is handmade by Vancouver ceramicist Cindy Richmond with a matte white glaze and high-gloss accents.

Products: 7½" h. x 6¼" diam. $450. Provide
mid-century modern accents

4. Just Add Water

With its curved, golden handle, the auburn metal Traditional watering can is a fun take on the classic.

Products: By Allen + Roth. 12¼" h. x 15¼" w. x 7¼" d. $25. Rona
mid-century modern accents

5. Sip in Style

Each cheerful Tjärlek glass has a wide, 10-ounce bowl and colourful stem. Available in four hues.

Products: By Hanna Grann Dalrot. 6" h. $30/set of 4. Ikea
mid-century modern accents

6. Room to Grow

Crafted from black galvanized steel and slatted teak kiri wood, the Botanical divider planter is set on wheels and has integrated LED lighting.

Products: 23½" h. x 59" w. x 12½" d. $999. Jardin de Ville
Source:

House & Home

