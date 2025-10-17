Decorating & Design
New & Now: 6 Bold Accents For Fall To Shop Now
Author: Chantal Vachon
Published on October 17, 2025
Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy
design finds for the home. From an autumnal lounge chair with retro appeal to a painterly vase with strokes of black, green and red, these six home accents will add bold design flare to your spaces this fall.
1) Lounge Act
A curved walnut frame and plush velvet backrest and seat give the autumnal Addie lounge chair
retro appeal.
Products:
In Rust. 29" h. x 29⅓" w. x 29½" d. $1,499.
EQ3
3) Zeal of Approval
Painterly strokes of black, green and red form a vibrant abstract pattern on the porcelain Zeal Multicoloured vase.
Products:
By Currey & Company. 16" h. x 9¼" diam. $1,098.
Ah-Bohd Home Store
5) Top Drawer
The Friedrich chest was inspired by an 18th-century Austrian
antique and boasts hand-painted starburst accents and brass pulls.
Products:
By Bunny Williams Home. 36" h. x 51" w. x 20" d. Pricing upon request.
Kravet Canada
6) Pretty Pouf
The Bengal ottoman brings modern style to your
living room with woven chenille upholstery in an abstract, Tibet-inspired landscape motif.
Products:
19" h. x 22" diam. $1,075.
Elte