New & Now: 6 Bold Accents For Fall To Shop Now

Author: Chantal Vachon

Published on October 17, 2025

Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From an autumnal lounge chair with retro appeal to a painterly vase with strokes of black, green and red, these six home accents will add bold design flare to your spaces this fall.

1) Lounge Act

A curved walnut frame and plush velvet backrest and seat give the autumnal Addie lounge chair retro appeal.

Products: In Rust. 29" h. x 29⅓" w. x 29½" d. $1,499. EQ3
2) Pitcher Perfect

Bold and graphic, Inventaire wallpaper features a print of hand-drawn pitchers by artist Christian Astuguevieille.

Products: In Midnight by Holly Hunt. 134₂/₅" h. x 66½" w. $1,408. Primavera Interior Furnishings

3) Zeal of Approval

Painterly strokes of black, green and red form a vibrant abstract pattern on the porcelain Zeal Multicoloured vase.

Products: By Currey & Company. 16" h. x 9¼" diam. $1,098. Ah-Bohd Home Store

4) Light Show

With its conical marble base, forged iron arms and matching drum shade, the Juneau floor lamp makes a sculptural statement.

Products: 60½" h. x20" diam. Approx. $2,691. Arteriors

5) Top Drawer

The Friedrich chest was inspired by an 18th-century Austrian antique and boasts hand-painted starburst accents and brass pulls.

Products: By Bunny Williams Home. 36" h. x 51" w. x 20" d. Pricing upon request. Kravet Canada

6) Pretty Pouf

The Bengal ottoman brings modern style to your living room with woven chenille upholstery in an abstract, Tibet-inspired landscape motif.

Products: 19" h. x 22" diam. $1,075. Elte
