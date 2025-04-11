5 Design Tips To Help You Achieve The Perfect Pantry

1) Don’t Forget Lighting

If your pantry occupies a windowless space, pay special attention to the type and style of lighting you install. Glass-panelled cabinets with interior lighting set on dimmers can provide a warm glow during the day and at night. And if you have a pantry with deep shelves, good lighting is essential to see to the back of the cabinets.

Photographer: Photography by Photographie Intérieure Co.