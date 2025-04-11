Decorating & Design
5 Design Tips To Help You Achieve The Perfect Pantry
Author: House & Home
Published on April 11, 2025
Whether it’s a single vertical cabinet or a tricked-out back kitchen, keep it stylish with these
pantry design tips. Learn what sight lines to consider, how to spark surprise with bold design choices and more.
1) Don’t Forget Lighting
If your pantry occupies a windowless space, pay special attention to the type and
style of lighting you install. Glass-panelled cabinets with interior lighting set on dimmers can provide a warm glow during the day and at night. And if you have a pantry with deep shelves, good lighting is essential to see to the back of the cabinets.
Photographer: Photography by Photographie Intérieure Co.
Designer: CMPG Design Construction
2) Try Ribbed-Glass Doors For A Modern Look
Pantries or larders are often associated with
English-style country kitchens that have traditional cabinets, but contemporary spaces don’t need to miss out. A frosted ribbed-glass door hides an efficient storage space in this sleek, charcoal kitchen.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan
3) Consider Sight Lines
Pantries can be beautiful to look at — if you’re the überorganized type! In this country kitchen designed by Quebec firm Les Ensembliers, a sage green
paint colour defines the pantry area from the rest of the kitchen while pretty baskets and tidy rows of mason jars are a pleasure to see.
Photographer: André Rider
Designer: Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal
4) Surprise With A Bold Interior
If your larder holds essential items that you use daily, like your toaster, coffee maker and microwave, ensure it looks as good open as it does closed. Here, a richly veined
marble backsplash and warm wood interior contrast elegantly with the dark blue-black cabinet exteriors.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Sara Wood
5) Determine Exactly What You Need
If you entertain frequently or host big family meals, you may want a back kitchen outfitted with a sink and appliances such as a speed oven and warming drawer. This prep space off the
main kitchen also offers open shelving for serving pieces and more counter space.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Ali Budd