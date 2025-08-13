Parris McKenna’s Cottage Bunkie is Serene and Inviting Retreat

Bunkies aren’t meant to be the stars of the show — they’re overflow sleeping quarters for when main cottages need to accommodate extra guests. Parris McKenna’s bunkie, however, doesn’t play second fiddle to her family’s four-season, 4,000-square-foot cottage on Lake Muskoka. The elevated yet comfortable mini cottage stands a short distance away, separated by a little stream, and it’s become a special spot for visitors who’ve travelled from afar to experience Ontario’s cottage country.

Parris and her husband, Fraser, bought the nearly one-and-a-half-hectare property outside of Gravenhurst in 2021. In December 2023, they enlisted Cottage Country Builders to construct a four-season bunkie, which took seven months to complete. “We love to host family from out of town,” says Parris. “Our goal was to give guests their own space where they could feel completely comfortable.”