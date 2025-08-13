Cottages
Parris McKenna’s Cottage Bunkie is Serene and Inviting Retreat
Author: Lisa van de Geyn
Published on August 13, 2025
Bunkies aren’t meant to be the stars of the show — they’re overflow sleeping quarters for when main cottages need to accommodate extra guests.
Parris McKenna’s bunkie, however, doesn’t play second fiddle to her family’s four-season, 4,000-square-foot cottage on Lake Muskoka. The elevated yet comfortable mini cottage stands a short distance away, separated by a little stream, and it’s become a special spot for visitors who’ve travelled from afar to experience Ontario’s cottage country.
Parris and her husband, Fraser, bought the nearly one-and-a-half-hectare property outside of Gravenhurst in 2021. In December 2023, they enlisted
Cottage Country Builders to construct a four-season bunkie, which took seven months to complete. “We love to host family from out of town,” says Parris. “Our goal was to give guests their own space where they could feel completely comfortable.”
Trees and gardens line the gravel paths leading to the bunkie.
The property is very woodsy, but bright and open at the same time. Coming down the long driveway, you’re greeted by board-and-batten buildings with natural stone veneer that blend in with the scenery. “Feeling surrounded by nature is my favourite thing about the bunkie,” says the designer. “Everything is seamless, and it flows — it’s peaceful.”
Designer Parris McKenna and Sasha at the entry. The bunkie is clad in black board-and-batten.
The bunkie’s design is aligned with the main residence, but it has its own identity, like a “little sister” cottage. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom space feels warm, cosy and inviting, and easily transitions through the seasons. “You see a lot of modern white shiplap and black hardware here in Muskoka, but the bunkie reflects my
West Coast–inspired aesthetic with hits of old world charm,” says Parris.
The pretty mirror and dresser bring warmth to the living room. “The Belgian mirror with hand-carved flowers is from my childhood home,” says Parris. “When my mom sold the house, she saved it for me.”
The biggest challenge was getting everything she wanted into 650 square feet. “I had to be very intentional about the layout and the
colour palette. I didn’t want to overdo it, but I also didn’t want it to feel stark.” The 11-foot-tall ceilings (and 15 feet at the peak) make the bunkie airy while the calming palette of russet, umber browns, soft creams and muted blacks keep it homey yet chic.
Parris prioritized creating a cosy living room where guests could really relax. The fireplace surround was made using a piece of leftover marble from the main cottage.
Ruffled bed linens, woven accessories,
off-white walls in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee, natural elements including white oak floors, quartzite counters and a marble fireplace surround, plus the views of the lake, trees and gardens add to the serenity visitors endlessly refer to when staying here.
“The ceramic tile from Italy has an artisanal vibe — it looks handmade and irregular, and it catches the light so nicely,” says Parris. “I didn’t want something flat — I wanted texture.”
“We love to entertain here. Last year, we hosted our inaugural cousins’ weekend with all of my first cousins and their spouses and kids — there were 22 of us. It’s so nice to have the bunkie so we can accommodate everyone,” says Parris.
Black Tempest quartzite counters have a beautiful, leather-like finish; shiny, polished nickel hardware is a cool contrast.
“I want people who visit to feel like they can just relax. Guests come in and sit in their wet bathing suits all the time and, in the winter, there are always snowmobile suits and gloves drying on the floor. To me, you can’t have a space that’s so precious that it can’t be functional.”
In the principal bedroom is a headboard made by a family friend — Parris moved it to the bunkie from their old house. “We needed a headboard and this rustic piece really works for the bunkie; I love the way it looks in the room,” she says.
The family currently lives at the cottage full time but, in September, they’ll move back to the city and Muskoka will be where they spend weekends, holidays and summers.
Above the queen-size bed in the second bedroom is a bunk that younger guests always enjoy.
In the warmer months, Parris, Fraser and their two young children go boating (“We love looking at all the fancy cottages on Lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph,” says Parris), and they visit farmers’ markets and hike at Hardy Lake Provincial Park with their goldendoodle, Sasha, in tow. Evenings end with roasting s’mores, of course — a granite bridge over the stream leads the way from the bunkie to the firepit.
“I wanted something toned down and minimalist in the bathroom, and the white Carrara marble and creamy Botticino tile combination was perfect,” says Parris.
Without a doubt, being by the lake and surrounded by greenery is good for the soul. “At the bunkie, you really feel like you’re in this perfect little bubble inside a big, beautiful forest; it’s a special spot where everyone’s welcome.”
Photographer:
Lauren Miller
Designer:
Parris McKenna Design