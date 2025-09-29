Shop: Inside Montauk Sofa’s Elegant Toronto Showroom

This spring, a new 8,000-square-foot, four-storey flagship store opened in Toronto’s downtown design district showcasing Montauk Sofa’s extensive line of luxe sofas and seating, beds and outdoor furniture. There’s also a show kitchen by Valcucine, a complete fabric library, a rooftop terrace in limestone Dekton flooring and a lush garden. Designed by Cohlmeyer Architecture, the new showroom reimagines the 1920s historical building as an elegant private home with beautifully curated spaces. Pure inspiration, not to be missed.

The new expansive, light-filled Montauk Sofa showroom is located in downtown Toronto. From the dramatic staircase is a view to the rooftop area and outdoor collection. On the main floor, find an impressive furniture collection and the Valcucine show kitchen. Montauk Sofa co-founders Tim Zyto and Danny Chartier. The reimagined entrance features a massive oak door. Visit Montauk Sofa at 8 Britain St., and shop some of our favourite products below. Products: Jane bed frame, pricing upon request. Grace swivel chair, pricing upon request. Roxanne sofa, pricing upon request.