Decorating & Design
Shop: Inside Montauk Sofa’s Elegant Toronto Showroom
Published on September 29, 2025
This spring, a new 8,000-square-foot, four-storey flagship store opened in Toronto’s downtown design district showcasing Montauk Sofa’s extensive line of luxe sofas and seating, beds and outdoor furniture. There’s also a show kitchen by Valcucine, a complete fabric library, a rooftop terrace in limestone Dekton flooring and a lush garden. Designed by Cohlmeyer Architecture, the new showroom reimagines the 1920s historical building as an elegant private home with beautifully curated spaces. Pure inspiration, not to be missed.
Photography by Richère Trudeau (Tim and Danny’s portraits, shop exterior and interiors)/courtesy of Montauk Sofa (products)
