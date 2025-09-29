Decorating & Design

Shop: Inside Montauk Sofa’s Elegant Toronto Showroom

Author: Gillian Atkins

Published on September 29, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

This spring, a new 8,000-square-foot, four-storey flagship store opened in Toronto’s downtown design district showcasing Montauk Sofa’s extensive line of luxe sofas and seating, beds and outdoor furniture. There’s also a show kitchen by Valcucine, a complete fabric library, a rooftop terrace in limestone Dekton flooring and a lush garden. Designed by Cohlmeyer Architecture, the new showroom reimagines the 1920s historical building as an elegant private home with beautifully curated spaces. Pure inspiration, not to be missed.

The new expansive, light-filled Montauk Sofa showroom is located in downtown Toronto.

From the dramatic staircase is a view to the rooftop area and outdoor collection.

On the main floor, find an impressive furniture collection and the Valcucine show kitchen.

Montauk Sofa co-founders Tim Zyto and Danny Chartier.

The reimagined entrance features a massive oak door. Visit Montauk Sofa at 8 Britain St., and shop some of our favourite products below.

Products: Jane bed frame, pricing upon request. Montauk Sofa
Products: Grace swivel chair, pricing upon request. Montauk Sofa
Products: Roxanne sofa, pricing upon request. Montauk Sofa
Photographer:

Photography by Richère Trudeau (Tim and Danny’s portraits, shop exterior and interiors)/courtesy of Montauk Sofa (products)

Source:

House & Home

Up Next

Ask A Designer™: Gillian Atkins’ Best Advice For Organizing A Dual-Purpose Garage

Related Articles

Shop: Inside ADH Fine Hardware’s Revamped Toronto Flagship

Shop: Au Lit Fine Linens Is Toronto’s Luxury Bedding Destination

Shop: Inside Muti Kitchen & Bath’s Luxe Toronto Showroom