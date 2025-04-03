Decorating & Design
Shop: Quebec’s Kamali Home & Lifestyle Offers Eclectic Artisan-Crafted Accents
Featuring curated, handcrafted home and lifestyle selections from around the world, Kamali Home & Lifestyle is a go-to destination for unique home goods and artisan-crafted accents. The 1,500-square-foot showroom is just outside of Montreal in Brossard, Que. Located in Quartier DIX30, an open-air mall, the shop boasts minimalist interiors by founder Michele Pouani in a blend of neutral tones, soft curves and natural elements. Michele, along with her partner in business and life, Laurent Pierre, act as storytellers, connecting their community to the diverse cultures of the artisans who craft Kamali’s offerings. “We encourage visitors to take their time, be inspired and enjoy finding the perfect pieces,” says Michele. Wander the showroom to discover furniture, wovens, ceramic tableware and bold wall art — pieces that are often made using sustainable and ethical practices.
