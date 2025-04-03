Shop: Quebec’s Kamali Home & Lifestyle Offers Eclectic Artisan-Crafted Accents

Featuring curated, handcrafted home and lifestyle selections from around the world, Kamali Home & Lifestyle is a go-to destination for unique home goods and artisan-crafted accents. The 1,500-square-foot showroom is just outside of Montreal in Brossard, Que. Located in Quartier DIX30, an open-air mall, the shop boasts minimalist interiors by founder Michele Pouani in a blend of neutral tones, soft curves and natural elements. Michele, along with her partner in business and life, Laurent Pierre, act as storytellers, connecting their community to the diverse cultures of the artisans who craft Kamali’s offerings. “We encourage visitors to take their time, be inspired and enjoy finding the perfect pieces,” says Michele. Wander the showroom to discover furniture, wovens, ceramic tableware and bold wall art — pieces that are often made using sustainable and ethical practices.

Kamali offers a range of eclectic, globally sourced home goods at affordable prices. These Dadasi dishes in Green (foreground) start at $35 each. Made of mango wood and stained a dark black hue, these rectangular serving boards come in three different sizes. The circular serving board is handcrafted from 100 per cent acacia wood. Michele Pouani (left) and Laurent Pierre opened the shop together in the spring of 2024. The handmade Vita urn (left) in Burnt Terracotta is unglazed and offers a matte, monochromatic look. Illuminating the shop’s counter are handmade hammered brass pendants, part of a lighting collection imported from Turkey. Visit Kamali Home & Lifestyle at 1605 Avenue des Lumières, Suite 25, Brossard, Que., and shop more products below. Products: Small Zoya Marble pedestal, $85. Small Zoya Marble pedestal, $85. Kamali Home & Lifestyle Products: Galicia Marble cheese knives, $79/set. Galicia Marble cheese knives, $79/set. Kamali Home & Lifestyle