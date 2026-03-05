Bathrooms
A Timeless Spa-Inspired Bathroom That’s Also Kid-Friendly
Author: Katie Hayden
Published on March 5, 2026
Spa-Inspired bathrooms exude serenity with their luxe materials, soothing palettes and thoughtful amenities. This principal
ensuite by designer Chloe Goldberg of Studio No. 33 goes one step further: it also gives its owners, a couple with two young daughters, peace of mind, thanks to its durability and family-friendly planning. “The whole house had to be kid-friendly,” says Chloe, who worked with the owners to create the interiors for this new-build — their “forever home.”
For starters, that heavily veined marble lining the vanity and steam shower? It’s a handsome ceramic imitation designed to look like Breccia Capraia from Tuscany. “I was never going to use marble,” says one owner. “I’m not interested in the price or the maintenance, so I found a porcelain that looked like it.” It certainly does bring the magic of marble. “We wanted something that would feel rich against the neutral backdrop,” says Chloe. “The slabs were chosen for their dramatic, reddy-brown veining and timeless appeal.
Equally demure is the stained, rift-cut white oak used to craft the vanity Chloe designed. “The challenge was to maximize storage while keeping the design streamlined and elegant,” she says. Tall cabinet towers deliver loads of storage. A white porcelain counter keeps the look quiet, and fluted detailing and brushed brass plumbing add subtle texture. In an interesting departure from the quiet luxury aesthetic, the vanity is paired with two amoeba-like mirrors.
“I wanted something like an organic shape that wouldn’t take away from the wall,” says one owner. “And for more whimsy, we decided to flip one mirror upside down,” adds Chloe (pictured). Certainly, the organic shapes riff on the wild veining in the marble and enhance the push-pull dynamic between straight and curvy lines here. But perhaps their appeal boils down to something far simpler: fun. They’re stylish enough for a spa — and playful enough for a young family.
The
shower, too, is as functional as it is beautiful. It’s designed to pamper the adults with its rain showerhead and steam-room capacity, but it’s also spacious enough for bathing youngsters before bed. “We use it every single day,” says one owner. “In the winter or when anyone’s sick, it’s great for a steam.”
Chloe poured on the spa style in the steam shower with multiple showerheads and serene lighting. “I put a pinlight in each corner for calmer lighting,” she says.
Seamlessly built from the marble-look slabs, the niche is designed to stash big bottles, keeping the shower’s look clean and contemporary. Shower fixtures and door hardware match the vanity’s brass accents.
Chosen for its sculptural form and ergonomic design, the tub is a sleek focal point set against tall drapes. “The sheers diffuse the natural light, making the room feel softer and cosier,” says designer Chloe Goldberg.
Balancing the opulent faux marble was key to achieving the serenity the clients wanted. “The marble-look slab was so over-the-top that everything else needed to be muted and delicate,” says Chloe. Pale porcelain flooring, walls washed in Benjamin Moore’s White Dove and soft white drapes covering the fullheight window behind the freestanding
tub create an ethereal backdrop. “Anytime it’s remotely sunny, we get the most gorgeous glow,” says one owner. “It’s like walking into a hug.”
Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox