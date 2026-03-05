A Timeless Spa-Inspired Bathroom That’s Also Kid-Friendly

The shower, too, is as functional as it is beautiful. It’s designed to pamper the adults with its rain showerhead and steam-room capacity, but it’s also spacious enough for bathing youngsters before bed. “We use it every single day,” says one owner. “In the winter or when anyone’s sick, it’s great for a steam.”

Chloe poured on the spa style in the steam shower with multiple showerheads and serene lighting. “I put a pinlight in each corner for calmer lighting,” she says.