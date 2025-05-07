Studio No. 33 Breathes New Life Into A Classic, Tudor-Style Home While Maintaining Its Roots

Helena and Jeff Axler have lived in this Tudor-style home in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood for nearly 40 years. The couple has raised three sons here; they’ve held birthday parties and brunches, and made memories by the pool. “Our place was always the central hub when our kids were growing up, and now we have six grandchildren,” says Helena. “It’s a big, rambling old house with lots of nooks and crannies.”

Solid craftsmanship and period details like leaded glass windows are a given in this circa-1929 house, which has seven bedrooms and is nearly 6,200 square feet. One of the biggest wow moments is in the foyer, where wood panels envelop the space.

Despite the architectural highlights, the interiors were somewhat gloomy: the limestone floor in the vestibule was drab, the kitchen was tired, and the low and narrow doorways needed updating. Upstairs, the principal ensuite was also ready for a refresh. So, the couple hired Chloe Goldberg and Jenna Ruzylo of Studio No. 33 for a down-to-the-studs renovation that would preserve the character — no white paint over that fabulous wood foyer! “We wanted to bring in modern elements that would enhance, rather than overshadow, the home’s historical charm,” says Chloe. “Before the reno, the place felt heavy. We wanted it to be breezier and lighter.”

The house is now the best version of itself, a bright, welcoming home that balances modern living with timeless character. “Working with Helena and Jeff was a deeply personal collaboration,” says Chloe. “Our own shared history gave me the insight I needed to create a space that felt very authentic to them.” Read more about this historical home makeover below.