Studio No. 33 Breathes New Life Into A Classic, Tudor-Style Home While Maintaining Its Roots

Author: Iris Benaroia

Published on May 7, 2025

Helena and Jeff Axler have lived in this Tudor-style home in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood for nearly 40 years. The couple has raised three sons here; they’ve held birthday parties and brunches, and made memories by the pool. “Our place was always the central hub when our kids were growing up, and now we have six grandchildren,” says Helena. “It’s a big, rambling old house with lots of nooks and crannies.”

Solid craftsmanship and period details like leaded glass windows are a given in this circa-1929 house, which has seven bedrooms and is nearly 6,200 square feet. One of the biggest wow moments is in the foyer, where wood panels envelop the space.

Despite the architectural highlights, the interiors were somewhat gloomy: the limestone floor in the vestibule was drab, the kitchen was tired, and the low and narrow doorways needed updating. Upstairs, the principal ensuite was also ready for a refresh. So, the couple hired Chloe Goldberg and Jenna Ruzylo of Studio No. 33 for a down-to-the-studs renovation that would preserve the character — no white paint over that fabulous wood foyer! “We wanted to bring in modern elements that would enhance, rather than overshadow, the home’s historical charm,” says Chloe. “Before the reno, the place felt heavy. We wanted it to be breezier and lighter.”

The house is now the best version of itself, a bright, welcoming home that balances modern living with timeless character. “Working with Helena and Jeff was a deeply personal collaboration,” says Chloe. “Our own shared history gave me the insight I needed to create a space that felt very authentic to them.” Read more about this historical home makeover below.

Chloe Goldberg, Studio No. 33 owner and principal designer (right), was a perfect choice for the project. “I have such an appreciation for the architecture and period elements of old houses,” she says. A family friend, Chloe has known Helena and Jeff for two decades. “Our visions were aligned.” She and Jenna (left), Studio No. 33’s design director, set to work on designing a space that would brighten the palette and make hosting large groups of family and friends much easier. “We introduced light, texture and thoughtful details, with the aim of transforming the house into a more welcoming space,” says Jenna. Helena and Jeff decided to camp on the third floor during the entire 18-month-long renovation.

Space planning was an important consideration. “We reworked the layout to improve the flow and designed areas that could accommodate gatherings while maintaining a sense of intimacy,” says Chloe. Three doorways were enlarged on the main floor, and the wall dividing the living room and kitchen was punched out. This vestibule was rethought with a new door, decorative wallpaper, custom rad cover and porcelain tile.

A new gas insert and brass surround were added to the original limestone fireplace. Graphic abstract art makes a statement.

“The bar cabinet was a cool, funky piece they had in the family,” says Chloe, who made it a showpiece in the living room.

As a nod to the original arches in the house, we did an amazing arched window in the kitchen,” she adds. The mullions echo the frame of the reeded glass cabinet. Arch motifs also pop up in the custom medicine cabinets in the ensuite and in the dining room, where graceful built-ins flank the window.

The elegant and inviting kitchen mixes wood, cream finishes and metal elements. Custom features include a beverage drawer for tea and coffee, and vertical pullouts next to the range for oil, vinegar and cooking utensils.

A new vent hood was clad in the same porcelain used for the backsplash and counters. The designers chose black hardware on cream cabinets.

A spacious breakfast nook is ideal for casual gatherings, especially as there are 14 people in Helena and Jeff’s immediate family. “You can pile four little kids on that bench — it’s just perfect!” says Helena. The table in the breakfast nook has a stylish reeded base; a freestanding bench provides plenty of seating.

The mullions throughout the house were painted black, adding a graphic element. The ceiling medallions are original. “I’m obsessed with them; they don’t make them like this anymore,” says Chloe. Helena and Jeff purchased the dining table from Ridpath’s Fine Furniture about 25 years ago.

A large abstract painting brings colour to the dining room.

Modern floral wallpaper, geometric floor tile, and a dark stone sink and backsplash bring fresh energy to the main-floor powder room.

To update the staircase, Chloe installed new railings and newel posts and painted the treads and risers black.

The old principal bedroom closet was replaced with custom wall-to-wall millwork; the upholstered bed frame and integrated side tables and sconces are new.

A custom curvy settee in the principal suite is perfect for lounging.

This freestanding tub in the ensuite replaced a dated corner version. “In a renovation, if you can avoid moving existing plumbing, it’s easier,” says Chloe.

Chloe designed the spa-like shower enclosure with low lighting and grey porcelain-clad walls.

The arch motif continues in the vanity mirrors.

Photographer:

Lauren Miller

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Chloe Goldberg and Jenna Ruzylo

