City Homes
Inside the “House That Pinterest Built”
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on March 5, 2026
It’s not unusual for homeowners to create Pinterest boards when they’re planning to renovate or build a new home, but Pryde Kramarich and Jeff Roth have taken it to high art. This is the fourth house the couple has built and the third in the same
Oakville, Ont., neighbourhood they’ve lived in for more than 30 years. So this wasn’t their first rodeo.
Pryde’s vision for the home evolved over two years as she cherry-picked inspiration from various media platforms. “I follow many designers on Instagram,” says Pryde. “Both Pinterest and Instagram were instrumental in providing ideas for our home, along with multiple magazines and design books.”
When they were ready to get going, Pryde and Jeff handpicked a team that could bring their ideas to life — ultimately, it took a village. They met millworker Jason MacDonald of
Light House Co. when he was working on a custom house near their old place; they called on him to create the millwork. Designer Dvira Ovadia did the initial design, including the AutoCAD drawings, and Pryde and Jeff sourced many of the materials themselves with input from their daughter, Taylor Roth, a designer, who shared her contacts.
Having a great kitchen was a major goal — Pryde is an accomplished baker who can whip up a mean banana bread. Here, she aimed to create a kitchen where her three grown children could lend a hand or concoct their own dishes.
“We wanted a bigger kitchen and gathering space where we could all hang out,” she says. “My son loves to cook, and it was tight in our previous kitchen. And let’s face it: whenever there’s a party, everyone’s in the
kitchen anyway!”
The glossy black Lacanche
range is the crowning jewel of the new kitchen, and the nicest surprise for the owners was the statement marble they found after scouring eight different suppliers. “Originally, I was thinking about a more muted marble, but when I saw the Arabescata Corchia, I loved the impact it created,” says Pryde.
Reeded glass on the upper cabinets injects sensuous texture that’s a contrast to the kitchen’s stone and wood elements. Faux drawer fronts mimic a run of
cabinets on the 36-inch panel-ready fridge, concealing the door seamlessly.
She needed generous counters for cooking and baking, and that was especially important in the
pantry — a serious upgrade from their old one, which was primarily for storage. Stylewise, Pryde and Jeff wanted this one to have a natural, earthy tone, so the walls were lined with custom rift-cut white oak cabinets. “Instead of the typical cathedral look that flat-sawn wood has, rift-cut wood has a cleaner, more modern aesthetic,” says Jason.
The pantry also contains a coffee station, wall ovens and a freezer, as well as customized storage like a mesh-front potato drawer. There’s lots of space to pull things off shelves and move around comfortably. “This is a working pantry where I can keep stuff and hide the mess while we’re entertaining guests,” says Pryde.
The eat-in dining area’s curvy
banquette and artful pedestal table are also custom tours de force. Pryde and Jeff found Flamborough, Ont., woodworker Bezalel Moon of Atelier Arking on Instagram, then visited him in person. “We wanted a functional banquette, but also something unique and modern,” says Jeff. “Bezalel has a flair for the details and helped us design the banquette and table, plus the counter stools.”
Low-key brass pendants don’t obscure the beautiful view of the a statement stone backsplash and provide task lighting that hovers weightlessly over the island.
Extending the Arabescato Corchia marble counter down onto the face of the
island puts a modern twist on the apron-front sink and breaks up the white oak millwork.
The owners enjoy restyling the display shelves on the integrated console at one end of the island.
Drawers hide less sightly necessities.
In the new home’s principal
bathroom, lush marble once again brings the drama. Here, it’s Calacatta Chiara with dramatic gold veining lavishly lining the wall behind the tub and framing the shower. Millwork with fluted detailing, and reeded glass sconces and door panels bring a tactile warmth to the bathroom.
A backdrop of heavily veined Calacatta Chiara marble highlights the sculptural tub. Fluting on the vanity drawers and reeded glass on the sconces and doors are tactile and luxe, and clever details like a secret medicine cabinet make maximum use of dead space.
While the Calacatta Chiara marble plays a starring role for the trim and bench, quieter Dolomite marble makes the
shower look more expansive.
A touch-latch medicine cabinet concealed in a wall niche keeps counters clear. French doors lead to the dressing room.
Maya, a rescue from the Mayan Riviera, gets a spa-like experience in the
mudroom’s raised dog wash.
Towels for Maya are stashed on open shelves so they’re easy to grab while coats are tucked away from the splash zone in a closed cupboard. A bench makes it easy to pull on boots stored in drawers underneath.
When building and designing this new home, the owners were in the enviable — and rarefied — position of not being constrained by a budget. “I couldn’t tell you what this house cost,” admits Jeff sheepishly. “If we wanted white oak in our pantry, and if that cost more money, we went with it. If we liked a particular marble, we were prepared to spend.” Pryde adds: “I do believe you get what you pay for.” And, what you pin.
Photographer:
Lauren Miller
Designer:
Light House Co.