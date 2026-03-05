Inside the “House That Pinterest Built”

It’s not unusual for homeowners to create Pinterest boards when they’re planning to renovate or build a new home, but Pryde Kramarich and Jeff Roth have taken it to high art. This is the fourth house the couple has built and the third in the same Oakville, Ont., neighbourhood they’ve lived in for more than 30 years. So this wasn’t their first rodeo.

Pryde’s vision for the home evolved over two years as she cherry-picked inspiration from various media platforms. “I follow many designers on Instagram,” says Pryde. “Both Pinterest and Instagram were instrumental in providing ideas for our home, along with multiple magazines and design books.”