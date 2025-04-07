Upgrade To A Foam Mattress Designed For Your Best Sleep Ever
Published on April 7, 2025
A great night’s sleep can improve alertness, mood, cardiac health, and reduces stress. And who doesn’t want that? Many sleep experts agree that investing in a quality mattress that provides comfort and support can aid in getting more z’s. Designed and made in Canada,
Polysleep offers three premium support foam mattresses that best suit different sleep styles and budgets. The only brand in Canda to offer antimicrobial (anti-allergen and anti-bacterial), high-density foam that molds to your body to relieve tension, it literally has your back when it comes to getting a healthier, well-deserved sleep.
Mattress quiz and see which Polysleep foam mattress will provide your next great snooze.
Luna
Luna, Polysleep’s newest and thickest mattress at 12 inches, delivers firm support and luxurious comfort for your best sleep yet. The innovative hybrid foam offers zero motion transfer, so when your bed partner shifts or Spot jumps onto the mattress for a good morning hello, their vibrations are minimized. The open-cell memory foam also allows airflow, regulating the temperature for a cool and comfortable snooze.
The only brand in Canada to make their own innovative foam, Polysleep has the best mattresses to promote your best sleep ever, online and in-stores across Canada.
Sleep Tip: Don’t leave it all up to your mattress. Make your room cool yet comfortable. Experts recommend a temperature of 18 ºC to 19.5ºC (65 ºF to 67 ºF) to create a restful environment. A body’s temperature naturally drops when sleeping so a cooler room encourages falling and staying asleep. Bed linens that are breathable with moisture-wicking abilities such as linen, bamboo and cotton percale offer the best in temperature regulation.
Origin 2.0
Personalize your comfort with Origin 2.0’s perfectly balanced medium-firm mattress. At 10″ in thickness, it suits a wide range of sleepers. The
Origin 2.0 features the same superior anti-allergen and anti-bacterial technology, and zero motion transfer technology as the Luna mattress.
Sleep Tip: Creating a cozy, comfy room makes you look forward to ending your day here. Use calming hues and add plush pillows, soft and luxurious linens or a textured throw to entice you further to sink into sleep.
Sierra
The brand’s most affordable mattress provides premium comfort without compromise. Within the 9″ of high-density foam there is antimicrobial technology to reduce allergens and bacteria and open-cell foam that allows it to immediately spring back to absorb movement. Along with free shipping, a 100-night trial to try out your mattress in the comfort of your own space and a five-year warranty, the
Sierra mattress is the best value for those on a budget.
Each mattress also includes a removable, water-resistant and washable cover.
Sleep Tip: Experts recommend replacing your mattress every five to seven years, and replacing pillows every year. Factors such as rotating your mattress every few months, a person’s weight (especially if you share your bed with the family pet) and general wear and tear will affect the mattress’s quality and comfort. In the market for a new pillow? The Polysleep Customizable Memory Foam pillow helps align your spine and reduces pressure points by conforming to the natural curves of your head and neck.
