Decorating & Design
New & Now: Earthy, Transitional Finds From The World of Design
Author: Chantal Vachon
Published on August 25, 2025
Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy
design finds for the home. From an elegant botanical pillow cover to an instrument-inspired woven chair, these transitional design accents will have you shifting into the next season with ease.
1) Rug Revival
The hand-knotted Jewel Bidjar Ghazni wool rug is a fresh take on a
historical style in warm, golden tones.
Products:
8' x 10'. $6,510.
Ethan Allen
2) Elegant Botanical
Nodding to 17th-century Indian designs, the Palampore Floral pillow cover features a
romantic print on cotton and silk.
Products:
In Ocean by Pierce & Ward. 20" sq. $89.
West Elm
3) Sitting Pretty
The lobby stool has a compact, boxy design and is upholstered in a bouquet repeat print. Perfect as a
bold accent for a small space.
Products:
In Yellow by HKliving. 174/5" h. x 157/10" w. x 174/5" d. $408.
Smallable
4) Pet Plates
Risoux 6″
dessert plates feature naive drawings of animals and birds. Use on the table or on the wall.
Products:
6" diam. $16 each.
VdeV Maison
5) Speaker as Art
To celebrate its centennial, Bang & Olufsen has designed limited-edition Beosound 2 speakers in gradient
colourways reflecting the emotional spectrum of music.
Products:
In Note. 17" h. x 7⅞" diam. $7,850.
Bang & Olufsen
6. Musical Chairs
Inspired by the instrument, the lightweight Sitar chair is crafted from solid ash with a woven cord seat and backrest.
Products:
By Enzo Berti for Saba Italia. 273/5" h. x 30⅓" w. x 31" d. $5,075.
Elte