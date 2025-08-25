Decorating & Design

New & Now: Earthy, Transitional Finds From The World of Design

Author: Chantal Vachon

Published on August 25, 2025

Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From an elegant botanical pillow cover to an instrument-inspired woven chair, these transitional design accents will have you shifting into the next season with ease.

1) Rug Revival

The hand-knotted Jewel Bidjar Ghazni wool rug is a fresh take on a historical style in warm, golden tones.

Products: 8' x 10'. $6,510. Ethan Allen

2) Elegant Botanical

Nodding to 17th-century Indian designs, the Palampore Floral pillow cover features a romantic print on cotton and silk.

Products: In Ocean by Pierce & Ward. 20" sq. $89. West Elm

3) Sitting Pretty

The lobby stool has a compact, boxy design and is upholstered in a bouquet repeat print. Perfect as a bold accent for a small space.

Products: In Yellow by HKliving. 174/5" h. x 157/10" w. x 174/5" d. $408. Smallable

4) Pet Plates

Risoux 6″ dessert plates feature naive drawings of animals and birds. Use on the table or on the wall.

Products: 6" diam. $16 each. VdeV Maison

5) Speaker as Art

To celebrate its centennial, Bang & Olufsen has designed limited-edition Beosound 2 speakers in gradient colourways reflecting the emotional spectrum of music.

Products: In Note. 17" h. x 7⅞" diam. $7,850. Bang & Olufsen

6. Musical Chairs

Inspired by the instrument, the lightweight Sitar chair is crafted from solid ash with a woven cord seat and backrest.

Products: By Enzo Berti for Saba Italia. 273/5" h. x 30⅓" w. x 31" d. $5,075. Elte
Source:

House & Home

