Jennifer Kominek Brings Low-Key Italian Glamour To This Toronto Victorian

Author: Alice Lawlor

Published on May 28, 2025

With its vibrant mix of old and new, Keith and Michael Battista’s downtown Toronto home is proof that when opposites attract, design magic happens. Every detail of their Victorian has been carefully considered, from the dining room’s wall panel with reeded glass to the laser-cut basement stair treads. It’s the handiwork of designer Jennifer Kominek and architect Gloria Apostolou of Post Architecture, who spearheaded a two-year-long renovation that gave the couple’s home of 20 years a new lease on life. From the outside, it’s a regular semidetached house; inside, contemporary details pop against old world panelling and Italian floors.

Two men are in the living room, one stands, while the other sits on the grey couch. Behind them is the black carved fireplace and mirror/tv, in which the pendant light reflects. An old Persian rug lines the floor, and on top of it sit two knee-height black wire sculptures.

Together, the design elements are contrasting but complementary — a description that also fits the homeowners. In 2024, Michael (left) became a judge of the Federal Court of Canada. Prior to his appointment, he was founding counsel of a law firm specializing in immigration and the founding chair of Rainbow Railroad, an organization that helps LGBTQI+ individuals escape persecution. Michael’s husband, Keith (seated), is a retired firefighter who helped lobby for Canada’s first LGBTQI+ radio station. They’ve been together for 28 years and they have a teenage son, Dario. “Michael is the most humble, self-confident person you will ever meet,” says Keith. “As for me, I talk too much. You either love me or hate me.”

A white woman with blonde hair stands at the top of a staircase. the staircase is at a large window, the light from which reflects off of the exposed grey brick wall. A spherical pendant light hangs above the staircase.

But it’s their shared interest in all things Italian and their deep appreciation of classic style that really shines through in their renovated house. “They’re both so unique — different yet perfect together,” says Jennifer. “From the moment we met, I knew it was going to be a special project.” We asked Michael, Keith and Jennifer to share the creative process behind the project.

A modern kitchen with black cubic cabinets, a white marble island that matches the backsplash. Deep red metal bar chairs sit under the island, and a long exposed bulb light fixture hangs above it.

The kitchen’s modern light fixture contrasts with the ornate ceiling medallion, creating a perfect blend of old and new. Red leather counter stools and add Italian bistro style.

House & Home: What inspired you to renovate?

Michael Battista: We realized we had outgrown the space. As our son grew older, the lack of a mudroom became a problem and the kitchen was worn and cramped.

Keith Battista: By flipping the rooms around and changing the way we use them, we gained about 500 square feet — we needed space.

Matching modern and minimal black counter tops and cabinets stand out against the white marble backsplash of this kitchen. a vase of minimal pink flowers sits on a shelf above the counter. A moka pot sits on the sleek stove.

The kitchen has a minimalist feel, with custom, black-stained oak cabinets and a dark perimeter counter. A Cremo Delicato marble backsplash extends to the ceiling.

A vertical shot of the dining room, which features a long runner rug, a large wooden dining room table with modern blue velvet chairs, and further, the kitchen can be seen, with a white marble island, and floor-to-ceiling windows. funky lighting hangs above the table and the island, and the walls are painted white which contrasts the dark flooring and furniture.

Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and glazed, black-framed doors, the kitchen and dining room are flooded with natural light.

H&H: How extensive was the project?

MB: At first, it was just the main floor, but we quickly recognized that we were ready for a more ambitious update. We were warned that the worst thing we could do was expand the scope of the project once the work had already begun, but that’s exactly what we did. The demolition crew returned to our place around five times.

Jennifer Kominek: Yes, it ended up being a complete gut and reno of all three storeys. We reclad the party wall, added flooring and embossed wallpaper panelling and reconfigured all the spaces. Now, it’s a very bespoke home.

A vertical shot of a dark dining room with a large modern pendant light that resembles wire netting, attached to the ceiling with sculpted molded detailing on the ceiling. A half wood half glass dividing wall separates the dining room from the hallway. A large painting of a woman on stairs hangs on the wall. the floor is dark hardwood.

A striking photograph hangs in the dining room. “At night, the piece is absolutely mesmerizing when the light hits it,” says designer Jennifer Kominek.

H&H: What was the design vision?

JK: The brief was “low-level lighting,” and I knew exactly what they meant. Intricate details and finishes offset the modern pieces and result in a low-key glamour. I learned partway into the project that anything Italian was an easy sell, so I used that to my advantage!

KB: We do love Italy. Michael is Italian, I’m half Italian and our son speaks Italian fluently. It’s all about the details: vintage lighting mixed with architectural elements, intricate parquet flooring mixed with modern furniture. That’s the Italian way!

MB: We wanted to preserve as much of the character of the original house as possible with design features that reminded us of our trips to Italy. And it needed to be masculine and modern, warm but not fussy.

A man (keith) sits beside a minimal modern bar, made from dark wood. various bottles and glasses line the shelves, many of them in cohesive gold tones.

Keith mixing a Friday night Negroni at the kitchen bar.

H&H: What was it like working with Jennifer?

MB: One big and important word: trust! Jennifer grasped our vision immediately and offered design choices that were perfectly aligned with us. And another word: fun! Keith and Jennifer were frequently perceived as a couple when they went sourcing together.

A vertical image of a living room with a black carved fireplace, modern grey sofa, deep dusty orange rounded leather chairs, a tall window letting in natural light, illuminating the classic molding on the ceiling and at the light fixture, which is a vintage gold with modern rounded bulbs.

In the living room, a mirror television above the mantel is fitted with a vintage wood frame. The suspended linear light brings modern edge to the traditional chandelier.

a vertical shot of a dark and moody dining room with a textured glass dividing wall, dark wood floors and walls (with an exposed brick accent wall) and dark blue velvet chairs at the large wooden dining room table. A Persian runner rug leads to a hallway, where the living room is visible beyond.

Reeded glass is used throughout the house, but it’s particularly effective in the panel that separates the dining room from the hallway.

H&H: What are the key design elements?

JK: Finishes that will age gracefully, ornate details, rich colours and natural materials. These are the elements that really tell the story. Added to that is carefully curated furniture, and there’s not a lot of “stuff” — that’s key to the look.

A dark luxurious bathroom with floral wallpaper in a textured black and grey. An ornate gold mirror hangs with a funky exposed hanging lightbulb. a black modern marble sink with gold hardware sits below the mirror.

“The powder room is like a nightclub with the music on,” says Jennifer. “It’s dark and moody, and everyone looks great in it.”

A simple back entryway with white walls and a large window above the door. Dark wooden stair bannisters are visible to the right going down, while a sleek modern glass railing with black metal leads upwards. An archway connecting from one wall to the other stands out as the main design feature.

The main staircase was restored, then a modern glass railing and stairs were added up to the third floor. The archway, corbels and wallpaper are new but feel authentic to the house.

A wide shot of a slick, modern bathroom. Large grey square marble tiles. line the walls. Black metal and glass create a modern shower area, and a black clawfoot bathtub with white interior. A modern spherical light and gold hardware accent the room. A large black double vanity sits at the wall, under a large mirror with more spherical sconces attached.

H&H: Were there any major challenges?

KB: Living across the street during the reno. I’ve designed homes for other people, so I have some construction knowledge. I watched eight men carry in our 10-foot marble slab backsplash. Being so close was good, but it was also bad.

JK: From a design perspective, it was ensuring that the new elements looked as though they had been here for years. Keith and Michael are classic and refined, and I wanted that to be reflected.

A vertical shot of a principal ensuite with large grey square marble tiled walls. Black metal and glass create a modern shower area, and a black clawfoot bathtub with white interior. A modern spherical light and gold hardware accent the room.

Unlacquered brass fixtures and Carrara marble give the principal ensuite a luxurious feel.

A cropped portrait of the principal bedroom, which has grey toned abstract cloud patterned wallpaper, a large simple bed with grey linens, a very large rounded ceiling light, and a small, minimal bedside table with a few books in it. On the right wall is a large modern dark wood closet.

Whimsical Cloud Toile wallpaper is both serene and masculine in the principal bedroom.

An ensuite bathroom with sea green vertical tiling, a white marble countertop, a rectangular mirror with rounded edges, a hanging Edison style light, and glass partition into the shower are all features.

Sea green tile and an Edison-style light are cool and contemporary in Dario’s ensuite.

A portrait of half of a principal bedroom, which has printed grey abstract cloud wallpaper, A black iron fireplace with jade green tiling, and large floor-to-ceiling windows. A black leather Eames chair and ottoman sit beside the fireplace.

Italian hardwood flooring runs throughout the home in different patterns. The principal bedroom and kitchen both have a “quadro” pattern, with each piece cut and laid by hand. An Eames chair and ottoman are modern classics.

H&H: How has the reno changed the way you live?

MB: We’ve doubled our usable space. Prior to the renovation, we only used the main and second floors; the basement and third floor were dark and cold. Now, we truly use all floors — our son has a hangout space in the basement and we also have a workout area there, and the top floor is a warm, open office and guest room. During the project, we discovered 16 inches of extra ceiling space on the third floor. And what a difference to have a well-insulated home!

KB: Nothing looks like it’s out of place from how we’ve always lived — it just looks better. Friday night used to be family pizza night… now it’s date night for dads with a Negroni in the living room. Michael calls the new look Victoriana Italia; I call it The Keith and Michael Update.

