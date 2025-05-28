Jennifer Kominek Brings Low-Key Italian Glamour To This Toronto Victorian

The kitchen’s modern light fixture contrasts with the ornate ceiling medallion, creating a perfect blend of old and new. Red leather counter stools and add Italian bistro style.

House & Home: What inspired you to renovate?

Michael Battista: We realized we had outgrown the space. As our son grew older, the lack of a mudroom became a problem and the kitchen was worn and cramped.

Keith Battista: By flipping the rooms around and changing the way we use them, we gained about 500 square feet — we needed space.