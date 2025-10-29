Condos/Apartments
Inside Sharon Mimran’s Glam, Fashion-Forward Toronto Condo
Author: Lisa van de Geyn
Published on October 29, 2025
Designer Sharon Mimran is as warm and glamorous as her condo. She’s so welcoming that she not only offers to take me on a video tour of her home in Toronto’s upscale Yorkville neighbourhood, but she ends our chat inviting me to get in touch if I want any recipes. The consummate host who loves to cook is known for her sexy, edgy style, and her condo in the sky — which has views of Queen’s Park, the CN Tower and Lake Ontario — exudes her signature panache.
Sharon and her husband, David Jafine, purchased the 2,850-square-foot, two-bedroom plus den condo preconstruction in 2016 and customized the layout (including moving the kitchen and adding a bar) to fit their lifestyle. The pandemic hit during the build, delaying their move-in date; by the time they took possession in 2021, she had already fully designed the expansive space in her mind.
Designer Sharon Mimran in the den against a backdrop of vintage books.
“I’d lie in bed at night placing furniture and art — I had a vision of exactly what I was going to do,” says Sharon.
The foyer epitomizes Sharon’s glam aesthetic with black and white chevron floors, Nero Marquina casings and a series of graphic artworks.
Inspired by the all-white palette she used at her second home, Sharon flipped that scheme on its head and brought in black instead. The opulent marble foyer, high-gloss-painted powder room, dining area and kitchen are all in the inky hue.
“It’s one of my favourite spots to sit,” says Sharon of the custom black ultrasuede stools at the kitchen island.
Warm wood furniture and floors complement the moody vibe throughout. “Every space should relate to the next in some way,” she says. “From room to room, there should always be an element that’s of the same ilk.”
A custom, rounded vent hood in bronze makes a statement in the kitchen. The console provides a unique opportunity for displaying cookbooks. “It just works here,” she says. “It’s easy to walk around,” says the designer.
The unusual Calacatta Verde marble counter with pale green and gold veining is striking.
The fluting on the marble fireplace was inspired by the Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside, Fla. “There’s a vibrant green fluted marble bar with a brass top there,” says Sharon. “When I saw it, I knew I had to have something similar in my home.” The vintage French chairs belonged to a friend.
The condo is filled with an eclectic mix of things Sharon loves, and possessions collected and relocated from previous homes — once a treasure, always a treasure is an adage that runs deep.
A portrait of Bob Dylan figures prominently in the dining area, but it’s the chandelier that’s the showstopper. An antique black glass buffet with brass trim is flanked by vintage sconces from the 1950s.
She’d been amassing furniture to outfit the space for years but added in new finds including the coffee table and black sofa in the living room, plus a modern dining table in Brazilian walnut.
Sharon and her husband, David Jafine, often entertain at the bar, which is clad in a high-gloss reeded oak. “The appliances are hidden in this space,” says Sharon. “There’s a fridge, freezer and an extra dishwasher, which is great for when we have big parties.”
Vignettes with Sharon’s collections are everywhere: her father’s matchbooks saved from the 1960s to the ’90s sit on the bar, her grandmother’s books line the bookshelves in the den, and vintage models of Mexican aqueducts are displayed in the living room.
The powder room is alluring. “It’s a high-gloss black jewel box of a space,” says Sharon. “There’s a black toilet, a jib door that leads to a secret shower for guests and a ton of art, including three Joan Miró prints.”
The wall and headboard in the principal bedroom are upholstered in black ultrasuede. The leopard-print bench has moved with Sharon for years. “I used to go junking and to lots of auctions,” she says. “I’d pick up something like this for a hundred bucks and then recover it.”
Sharon’s biggest collection, however, is her art — myriad paintings and photos, mostly of famous figures, that you’re met with the moment you walk in. She says the seven-foot tall Black Dress lithographs by Alex Katz are some of her most important pieces.
Art is abundant in the principal bathroom, from framed shark teeth to a striking portrait of Kate Moss. The mirror is trimmed in Nero Marquina marble.
“I believe collections should be brought out; every time you look at something you love, you get joy from it,” says the designer.
While much of the condo leans in to black, the ensuite is crisp white. “It feels fresh in white paint and marble,” says Sharon. “The hardware is black, but I wanted something very clean for our bathroom.”
A larger-than-life, sparkly pink grenade print hands in the principal bedroom between the couple’s closets. It was a birthday gift from Sharon to David.
It’s probably not surprising to learn that one of the things Sharon loves most about her condo is the unmatched vista of the city she’s called home her entire life. “Having a backdrop of Toronto is certainly a view that never grows old. Plus, I always know the weather and what I should wear — I can see the umbrellas when it’s raining and people in shorts when it’s warm,” she says with a laugh.
Sharon opted for a lighter palette in the second bedroom. “I knew another black room would be too much,” she says.
Sharon used bold drapes to hide access panels. “My stepson, who’s in fashion, found this black and white fabric with the wide stripes and it was perfect.” The antique walnut linen press is used for storage.
Photographer:
Stacey Brandford