Inside Sharon Mimran’s Glam, Fashion-Forward Toronto Condo

Designer Sharon Mimran is as warm and glamorous as her condo. She’s so welcoming that she not only offers to take me on a video tour of her home in Toronto’s upscale Yorkville neighbourhood, but she ends our chat inviting me to get in touch if I want any recipes. The consummate host who loves to cook is known for her sexy, edgy style, and her condo in the sky — which has views of Queen’s Park, the CN Tower and Lake Ontario — exudes her signature panache.

Sharon and her husband, David Jafine, purchased the 2,850-square-foot, two-bedroom plus den condo preconstruction in 2016 and customized the layout (including moving the kitchen and adding a bar) to fit their lifestyle. The pandemic hit during the build, delaying their move-in date; by the time they took possession in 2021, she had already fully designed the expansive space in her mind.