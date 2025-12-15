Decorating & Design
The Dos and Don’ts of Kitchen Renovations
Author: Emma Reddington
Published on December 15, 2025
The kitchen is indisputably the heart of the home—the place where family and friends gather, and where every major holiday seems to culminate. Given that a kitchen renovation is no small investment, it pays to get the details right. Before you lock in that layout or land on the perfect hardware, we’ve rounded up the essential dos and don’ts every dream kitchen deserves.
DO decide what matters most before you dive into a renovation. Is it the look? The function? Or the ease of upkeep? Knowing your priority will guide every choice, big and small. If beauty leads the way, marble countertops may be worth the splurge. But if low-maintenance living is your north star, quartz or porcelain will serve you beautifully—with far less fuss.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sabrina Albanese
DON’T forget to consider how your kitchen works from sunup to sundown—from busy weekday breakfasts to late-night parties with friends. Create smart zones, like a beverage station with under-counter refrigeration, wine storage, an espresso machine, and even a prep sink, so the space flows as beautifully as it looks.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Jack Creasy Design
DO be strategic with your flooring especially if you want to keep your kitchen looking chic and low-maintenance. Dark wood floors or tiles with solid colours show every crumb while mid-toned wood or tiles with natural pattern and variation keep things stylish and forgiving.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Jack Creasy
DON’T overlook comfort in the kitchen. It’s the heart of the home, so layer in soft furnishings, mix up your lighting, and carve out a spot where family and friends can linger as long as they like.
Photographer: Courtesy of deVOL
Designer: Helen Parker
DO make a statement with your hood vent. Like a fireplace in the living room, it anchors the space and instantly becomes the kitchen’s focal point.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Julia West
DON’T default to three pendant lights over the island. For a fresher, more contemporary look, try one long linear fixture—or go bold with single oversized pendant. Hung toward one end of the island and measuring at least a third of its overall width, it creates a striking focal point while still balancing the proportions of the space.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Melanie Hay
DON’T feel you have to stick to built-in cabinets for a stylish kitchen. Instead, embrace the curated charm of freestanding furniture. From a vintage sideboard to an antique table, these unique pieces not only add a layer of character and soul to your space, but they can also be a savvy, budget-friendly choice.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov
DO infuse your kitchen with a sense of refined luxury by incorporating sumptuous materials like velvet and leather. These rich textures add warmth, depth and sophistication. Also, today’s high-performance options mean you don’t have to sacrifice practicality for beauty.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan
DON’T think tile is your only option for covering walls in a kitchen. Painted beadboard brings charming cottage or farmhouse character to a classic Shaker kitchen, while honey-toned wood paneling looks great in a mid-century modern reno. Looking for something more unexpected? Stainless steel panels offer an industrial edge, painted drywall with a low curb backsplash (crafted from your countertop material) delivers a clean, minimalist look, and wallpaper can introduce pattern and personality in the most delightful way.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery
DO think beyond only including pot lights in your kitchen. Layer in task lighting over sinks prep zones and islands, add motion-activated lights in pantries and appliance garages, and consider wall sconces or under-cabinet lighting to brighten up walls. And put everything on dimmers. With just a slide of a switch, you can move seamlessly from bright and energizing mornings to softly lit evenings.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Brian Gluckstein