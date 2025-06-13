Rosie Daykin Gives Her Mid-Century Vancouver Bungalow A Soulful Update

Designer Rosie Daykin has been a familiar face in the pages of House & Home. Over the years, we’ve featured her two storey 1920s home and, later, her ranch-style bungalow, both in Vancouver. We’ve watched her career shift to baking — for 14 years she owned Butter Baked Goods — and we’ve celebrated her cookbooks and love of gardening.

Recently, Rosie has returned to her first passion, design. There was no better place to start than with her own home, where she and her husband, Paul, have lived for 18 years. They grappled with selling the 3,000-square-foot bungalow to downsize to a condo, as many of their friends had done. “Financially, it made sense to invest more into our house to get exactly what we wanted,” says Rosie. “We love our home: it’s the perfect size for two, and I couldn’t give up my chickens!”

Rosie had floated the idea of refreshing the house, but Paul countered that it was fine the way it was. “We just moved in a few years ago!” he said at the time. “Then, she reminded me that that was back in 2007.”

Her goal was to update the home to reflect her authentic style. “My love for old things, layered rooms and the balance between old and new are what come naturally to me.” She wanted to feel cocooned, grounded and comforted. For Rosie, that meant adding colour, pattern, texture — and wallpapers — throughout.