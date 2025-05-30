Emma Reddington Shares 11 Big And Little Ways To Refresh Your Home

1. Pretty in Pink

Major Moves: Add a graphic wallpaper to one wall of your laundry room and refinish your cabinets in a colour pulled from the pattern. Upgrade your faucet to a brass or gold-toned gooseneck model and install a matching hanging bar for added flair. If you want to go all the way, update the cabinet hardware at the same time.

Easy Updates: The quickest way to bring a bit of cheer to your laundry room is to add new accessories. Look for velvet and padded hangers for sweaters and delicate fabrics, and consider new baskets, laundry soaps and sprays.

Photographer: Mike Chajecki