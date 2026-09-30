House & Home’s 2026 November Issue

It’s time to celebrate the incredible talent and creativity that grace our pages every month. This year marks a first: the 2026 Designer of the Year is actually three young designers who represent the new guard: Ashley Montgomery, Montana Burnett and Gillian Segal. See examples of recent projects from all three designers, illustrating Ashley’s soft and soulful style, Montana’s fearless boho flair, and Gillian’s masterful use of layered patterns and earthy tones. Plus, the 2026 H&H 100 list reveals which other top designers from across the country are captivating us now. Colette van den Thillart shares some of her favourite things (from wine and perfume to boots) in The Edit, a new feature of designer style essentials. A downtown Toronto condo designed by Jessica Kelly is revived by rich teal and tobacco shades. Finally, chef Chuck Hughes’s new cookbook celebrates the 20th anniversary of his famous Old Montreal eatery, Garde Manger.

Colette van den Thillart’s favourite things

A Toronto condo filled with colour by Jessica Kelly

The three designers crowned the 2026 Designers of the Year

See which top designers from across Canada made the cut in the 2026 H&H 100

Recipes from Chuck Hughes’ new cookbook, celebrating 20 years of his famous Montreal resto, Garde Manger