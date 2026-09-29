3 Easy Recipes From Ottolenghi Simple Too

Following the success of Ottolenghi Simple released in 2018, Ottolenghi Simple Too offers 135 new recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert that can all be made in under 30 minutes.





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Appetite by Random House, 2026, $48

“We really wanted to tell the story of what simple means now,” says Yotam. Check out three easy recipes from the chef’s latest release below!

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Baked Chicken Thighs with Yogurt and Za’atar

“This wins the award for easiest recipe in the book. There’s barely any hands-on cooking involved at all, and yet there’s a depth and substance to this chicken that will really surprise you. That’s all thanks to the yogurt, which splits into delicious solids and fats, and the za’atar with its herby punch and light acidity.” — Yotam Ottolenghi





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Charred Green Bean Salad

“For those who know and love their classic Ottolenghi salads, this is something of a greatest hits collection. The French bean and snow peas salad in the first Ottolenghi cookbook — with hazelnut and orange — is for many still a go-to. Dates, oranges, tahini, bulgur — they’ve all met, in various guises, in various salads.” — Yotam Ottolenghi





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Butternut “Parmigiana”

“A classic parmigiana-made with slices of eggplant, layered with cheese, and then baked-is hard to beat. This take might not have the parmesan (or, indeed, the eggplants) but it echoes the flavours and textures and has the advantages of being made in a fraction of the time, assembled in one dish, and also very much hitting the same spot.” — Yotam Ottolenghi