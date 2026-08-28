House & Home’s 2026 October Issue

The October Fall Decorating issue breaks down the decorated room: examining the layers that make it feel so deeply personal. If you’re wondering how to pull it off, this issue offers a range of great examples. Kicking things off, English designer Sean Symington shares his insights on creating a well-collected home that feels curated, not cluttered. Then Jack Creasy takes a Victorian farmhouse and gives the owner (an avid show jumper) the elevated, equestrian vibe she dreamed of. Designer Tanya Bonus employs a warm palette and luxe pieces to decorate a family home that’s still practical enough to accommodate four young daughters. And when a couple requests English style and a transitional modern look, designer Emily Griffin delivers an inspiring blend of both. Our popular Kitchens feature showcases three very different styles, but one thing unites them: they all offer inspiration with bold marble, smart use of space (yes, we included floorplans) and warm wood. Finally Toronto restaurateur Teo Paul’s shares seven of the most popular recipes from his debut cookbook, Done Right.

Designer Sean Symington’s tips for a well-collected home

A Victorian farmhouse with elevated equestrian style

Tanya Bonus creates a practical family home

A home marries trad English decorating with a transitional, modern vibe

Three unique kitchens bursting with inspiration

Fan-favourite recipes from Toronto restaurateur Teo Paul’s debut cookbook

