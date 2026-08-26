3 Sweet and Savoury Brunch Recipes From Rebecca Wellman’s Cookbook

Food photographer and recipe developer Rebecca Wellman’s new cookbook, At the Brunch Table, features recipes from Victoria’s best brunch spots (the city is widely recognized as the brunch capital of Canada), plus her own sweet and savoury brunch staples.

Don’t miss the Savoury Dutch Baby with Capers and Lox, Toasted Sesame and Coconut Granola with Vanilla and Orange, and Roasted Cauliflower and Smoked Cheddar Strata. We’re sharing all three brunch recipes below!





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At the Brunch Table by Rebecca Wellman

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TouchWood Editions







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Savoury Dutch Baby with Capers and Lox

“Dutch babies, sweet or savoury, are worth mastering. The giant Yorkshire-pudding-like ‘pancake’ makes for a beautiful presentation, comes together easily and is extremely versatile: you can fill it with everything from strawberries and whipped cream to pizza toppings.” — Rebecca Wellman





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Toasted Sesame and Coconut Granola with Vanilla and Orange

“This granola, which I really wanted to taste ‘toasty,’ has the addition of a wee bit of toasted sesame oil, countering the sweetness of the coconut and maple syrup and adding an interesting depth to the crunch.” — Rebecca Wellman





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Roasted Cauliflower and Smoked Cheddar Strata

“I wanted to come up with a recipe that incorporated one of my favourite cruciferous vegetables: I was craving cheese and a bit of smoke and, of course, the sweet tenderness of roasted cauli! Put all of those together and this delicious strata is the result.” — Rebecca Wellman