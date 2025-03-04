April 2025

Who doesn’t crave a good reboot? We found homeowners yearning for a fresh look and the designers who helped them reimagine their spaces. Included in the 40+ makeovers in this issue is a century Toronto semi that is perfect for a young family (with a cook nook that echoes the one from the Selena Gomez cooking show), an accessible condo in Halifax and an upgraded Tudor-style home that went from staid to breezy. As Deputy Editor Emma Reddington writes in the issue View column, after decades of stripping homes of decoration, the goal is to add warmth and character. Plus, we highlight six reno projects in Halifax, Toronto and Vancouver Island. Our Place founder Shiza Shahid (of the Always Pan fame) shares her signature Carrot Salad recipe from her new cookbook.

  • A century semi in Toronto is updated for its young owners
  • A dark, dated Tudor-style home gets a breezy and fresh overhaul
  • Jonathan Legate designs a bright, accessible Halifax condo for owner Kelly McKenna, who uses a wheelchair
  • Six makeover projects from across Canada that will inspire a renovation in every room
  • Shiza Shahid shares her signature Carrot Salad recipe
