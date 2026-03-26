Before & After: You Won’t Believe These Dramatic Kitchen Transformations

House & Home has featured some great kitchen transformations over the years. When it comes to renovating, the kitchen is often the jumping off point for a home’s overall design palette. In recent years, designers have been called upon to refresh dated 1980s and ’90s houses and builder-basic condos — and we’ve been lucky enough to showcase the results in our annual Makeover Issues and online.

Looking to take your kitchen from bland to beautiful? Get inspired by these 10+ dramatic kitchen transformations.