March 2026

Nothing captures our readers’ imaginations like an inspiring kitchen: it’s the most popular room not only in our magazine, but people’s homes. This issue pulls back the veil on four incredible kitchens, including a reinvented white kitchen, a moody green chef’s space and the ever-popular English kitchen. In The Kitchen Report, Deputy Editor Emma Reddington breaks down key elements to get the hottest kitchen looks of 2026. See how Alana Firestone of Collective Studio reimagines her own home with sultry hues and tons of texture. And a young family’s “Vancouver Special” is revived with a playful dose of fun (including a netted platform for the kids to bounce on) while a tired fourplex is reimagined as a contemporary single family home in Toronto. Plus, get Lesley Chesterman’s favourite recipes and restaurants from the Montreal food scene.

Four fabulous kitchens

The Kitchen Report

Designer Alana Firestone’s own home

A fun redo of a 1978 Vancouver Special

A Toronto fourplex transformed into a modern home

Favourite recipes and restaurants from the Montreal food scene